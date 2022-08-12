Heavy hitters and up-and-comers alike pack out our concert picks, where you have live music options for every day of the week. It’s hard to believe, but concerts have been “back-back” for just over a year (if we use Japanese Breakfast’s legendary five-night stand at Union Transfer as as a benchmark)…and this week is one of the most jam-packed with big names we’ve seen, culminating in our beloved Brandi Carlile headlining The Mann Center on Saturday, and so much between now and then. Here are 16 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information, head to the WXPN Concert Calendar!

