Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche, 53, Dies From Injuries Sustained in Car Accident

By Andy Swift
TVLine
 3 days ago
One week after being hospitalized for crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, actress Anne Heche has died, her reps confirm. She was 53 years old.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” Heche’s rep confirms in a statement .

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” the statement continues. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Shortly after the Aug. 5 accident, Heche’s rep confirmed that the actress fell into a coma due to a “significant pulmonary injury requiring medical ventilation and burns that require[d] surgical intervention.” Days later, on Aug. 11, her rep shared that the actress had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” from the crash and was unfortunately “not expected to survive” her critical condition.

The actress was declared “brain dead” on Aug. 12, according to her reps, but she was being kept on life support to preserve her organs for donations.

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche in the late ’90s, posted a message of condolence on social media:

Actor James Tupper, who dated Heche while they costarred together on ABC’s Men in Trees , offered a tribute to her on Instagram , posting a photo of Heche along with the caption “love you forever” and a heartbreak emoji.

Heche had an impressive career on the small screen, beginning with a four-season stint on Another World (1987–1991) that earned her a Daytime Emmy Award. She proceeded to land recurring roles on major shows like Murphy Brown , Ally McBeal , Everwood , Nip/Tuck , Chicago P.D. and All Rise . She was also a series regular on Save Me , Hung and Men in Trees , and she even competed on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars , finishing in 13th place.

This fall, Heche can be seen in Lifetime’s The Girl in Room 13 , which is about a girl (played by When Calls the Heart ‘s Larissa Dias) who finds herself in the middle of a human-trafficking ring, tricked into the situation by her boyfriend; Heche plays the title character’s mother. “[Heche] did a phenomenal performance, a tour de force,” director Elisabeth Rohm recently shared. Lifetime programming EVP Amy Winter added, “We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women.”

On the big screen, Heche will be remembered for her work in films such as John Q. ; Six Days, Seven Nights ; Wag the Dog ; and the remake of Psycho , in which she starred as Marion Crane.

How will you remember Heche? Drop a comment with your favorite role(s), along with your thoughts on her tragic death, below.

Comments / 24

CJ
3d ago

She created the accident with her drugs . Than k God she didn’t kill any innocent People

Reply(1)
15
own opinions
3d ago

. I believe she made bad choices and the consequences were more than she bargained for. Luckily no one else was hurt or killed. This should be a lesson to all. “A little bit” of drugs can have substantial consequences on many lives.

Reply
4
BIG COZY
3d ago

Hello Everyone life is precious please take this moment and receive God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way

Reply
3
 

TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
