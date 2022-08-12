ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: Field of Dreams Game Slides vs. 2021, Big Brother Tops Thursday

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game — featuring a Harry Caray hologram lookalike — averaged 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (per fast nationals), down sharply from last year ‘s inaugural and well-watched made-in-Iowa outing .

CBS’ Big Brother eviction episode (3.7 mil/0.5) — pending adjustment due to a bit of NFL preemption — was steady week-to-week and led Thursday in both measures.

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5), Generation Gap (3 mil/0.5) and The Con (2.2 mil/0.3) were all steady.

The CW premiere of Bump drew 450K and a 0.1 , while The Great Chocolate Showdown ‘s premiere did 460K/0.1.

Want scoop on any favorite TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”

More from TVLine

TVLine

Could Scott Bakula Return for NBC's Quantum Leap Reboot? 'The Invitation Is Out There,' Ernie Hudson Reveals

Click here to read the full article. Quantum Leap will jump back into action this fall with a new team that includes Ernie Hudson’s Herbert “Magic” Williams — but could a familiar face be joining him? Premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 10/9c on NBC, the reboot takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. A new crew led by physicist Ben Song (Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee) has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine...
TV & VIDEOS
Community Policy