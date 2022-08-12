Video Shows Teens Ransacking Jamaican Restaurant In Philadelphia Neighborhood

Zion Cuisine Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street Vew)

A mob of teenagers are on the loose after ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in a Philadelphia neighborhood, CBS3 reports.

Video shows more than a dozen teens trashing Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue in the Germantown section, with one even throwing a chair through a glass panel at the front counter on Saturday, Aug. 6, the outlet says.

No injuries were reported. Police are looking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

