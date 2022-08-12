Read full article on original website
RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting
An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
Victim of fatal Chesterfield I-295 truck crash identified
The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square
RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
2 brothers dead after SUV driver plows into Hardee’s in Wilson, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say they’re investigating after a man crashed an SUV into a Hardee’s Sunday morning and killed two customers who were brothers. At about 9:47 a.m., police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
Brunswick County school bus involved in accident
A Brunswick County school bus was involved in an accident with a car Monday as students were returning from school.
Driver identified in fatal Dinwiddie crash on Wednesday
Virginia State Police have identified the driver who was killed in a single vehicle crash in Diwiddie this week.
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
Tarboro felon gets 7+ years in federal prison on gun charge
Prosecutors said in court that Rocky Mount Police found Jones at his home while they were investigating a robbery in October 2020
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
