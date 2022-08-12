ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids speedster with expired registration busted for drugs, gun, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
ENFIELD, NC
rrspin.com

Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Robbery suspect arrested in Rich Square

RICH SQUARE – A Scotland Neck man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on July 1. Tyquan Mitchell, age 19, was located on Aug. 9 at a residence in Rich Square. There, he was arrested by Sgt. W. Killian, Lt. A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed, and Deputy B. White of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office along with Chief W. Smith of the Rich Square Police Department.
WBTW News13

Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
CONWAY, NC
WITN

Man behind bars in Edgecombe County for several drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man in Edgecombe County is behind bars for several drug charges. Law enforcement got a warrant and searched Waldo Pittman’s home on Marshall Lane in Rocky Mount Thursday. While searching the home, law enforcement found Crack Cocaine packaged for sale. Waldo was charged with...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

