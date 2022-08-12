ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police busted a man on five charges Saturday night after he made an illegal turn over the posted speed limit, officials said. Officers said Donte Barnes, 29, passed another vehicle in the turn lane while speeding. When police pulled him over they said they detected a smell of marijuana and probable cause allowed them to search his vehicle, according to police.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO