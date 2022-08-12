ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

School enrollment up in Orange Beach

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Orange Beach City School System has seen a 17% rise in student enrollment since separating from Baldwin County and a 12% overall increase in enrollment compared to last year, according to a release from the OB Board of Education.

The Orange Beach City School System is in their first year as their own school system. The board of education separated from Baldwin County Schools on July 1. The first day of school for the new system was Wednesday, Aug. 10 .

According to the release, Orange Beach City Schools currently serves 1,250 students. This number is “inclusive of two preschool units.”

Two new teachers have been “unanimously approved,” to “accommodate the increase.” An additional kindergarten and third-grade teach have been hired.

According to the release, board members and Superintendent Randy Wilkes have discussed two more elementary school P.E. teachers. Wilkes said the school system “will immediately conduct a search for two P.E. aides.”

“We added the two teachers [Thursday] night,” said Wilkes. “The board was very gracious with going ahead and making it official.”

Wilkes said the high school schedule still needs some “massaging,” but think they will be fine. Wilkes acknowledged there is a country-wide teacher shortage, but said there is not one in Orange Beach.

“I think its a testimony, really, to the quality people in the area and the fact that people want to come and work,” said Wilkes. “Fortunately, not only does [Orange Beach] have qualified applicants, we have people asking us where to apply as we speak.”

Kindergarten Through Grade 12 – Average Daily Membership

School year OBES OBMHS Total Percent Increase
2022-23 (as of Aug. 12) 577 637 1,214 12.31%
2021-22 547.7 533.2 1,080.9 23.26%
2020-21 497.65 379.25 876.9 N/A

“We planned for the increase,” said Wilkes. “Everyone on the board and everyone involved worked for the expected increase.”

Wilkes told WKRG his board expected the rise in enrollment. He saw a jump in third grade and knew there would be a big jump in kindergarten as well.

“I don’t know if I have had a smoother start to school,” said Wilkes. “Everyone has been excited, parents have been extremely patient, busses have run well. I just can’t say enough about the start of the school year.”

WKRG News 5

University of Mobile students and faculty head back to the classroom

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of Mobile’s students have settled into their dorms and the incoming freshman have attended their new student orientation. Now the only thing left to do is tackle the school year. Before students returned to class on Monday morning, WKRG caught up with them, their families, and the university’s president. The family […]
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ribbon cutting welcomes STEAM lab to Fairhope East Elementary School

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Staff and students at Fairhope East Elementary welcomed the new STEAM weather monitoring station Friday, Aug. 12. The tool keeps the community informed of weather condition and serves as a learning tool for students. Instead of learning directly out of a textbook, students will have the opportunity to watch live weather from […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

New high school coming to Gulf Shores in 2025

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools will be building a brand new high school to the city in 2025. The city of Gulf Shores is growing, in fact, it is growing so much that the classrooms are becoming more jam packed. This is part of the city’s 10-year ‘The Next Wave’ plan […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Washington County Schools start class Monday

CHATOM, Ala. (WKRG) — School starts tomorrow for students in Washington County. 2022 marks a return to more normalcy. It’s quiet on the sidewalk outside Chatom Elementary School, starting Monday, a small tradition returns. Parents won’t have to leave kids at the front door but be allowed to walk them to class for the first […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

