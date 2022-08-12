Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday.

Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a nearby home and said that they had not seen their neighbor for several days.

Police said inside the residence they found a 57-year-old male and a 35-year-old male.

Neighbors told officers that the older man was the father of the younger man, according to police. Based on the scene police believe that the son shot the father and then shot himself.

Assisting in the investigation are El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team.

Police withheld the names of those involved.

