Trumbull, CT

sheltonherald.com

Stamford Senior Babe Ruth team makes deep run at World Series

The Stamford Thunder 16-18 year old Babe Ruth team did not reach its ultimate goal of a World Series title, but it did finish the summer as one of the top-four teams in the country. Stamford lost to eventual champions Mobile, Alabama 16-1 in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth...
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Despite pitching gem, Milford eliminated at Little League Softball World Series

The Milford Little League softball team’s magical summer run came to an end on Saturday, falling to the Philippines 1-0 in the Little League Softball World Series. Milford, which won both the Connecticut and New England titles to advance to the World Series in Greenville, N.C., lost just two games in its run this summer, both at the World Series.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven football picked to win NE-10, Southern Connecticut ranked 6th

The University of New Haven football team, coming off an 8-0 record in Northeast-10 play for the 2021 season, has been selected to win the NE-10 in the 2022 preseason poll of league coaches. New Haven received 49 points and seven of the eight possible first-place votes, finishing 12 points...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools

SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Groton police: New London man charged with 2020 hookah lounge shooting

GROTON — A New London man was charged Monday with shooting a man in the arm at a local hookah lounge almost two years ago, according to the Town of Groton Police Department. As a result of the shooting, a 27-year-old man went to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital at the time for treatment of a single gunshot wound in his arm, police said in a news release Monday.
GROTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown

SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say

SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton eateries earn top marks from health inspectors

SHELTON — City eateries continue to earn top grades from local health inspectors, with every restaurant passing its health inspection and only seven establishments among the more than 150 earning below an A in the past few months. The Naugatuck Valley Health District, using an A, B, C and...
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less

SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT

