Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Stamford Senior Babe Ruth team makes deep run at World Series
The Stamford Thunder 16-18 year old Babe Ruth team did not reach its ultimate goal of a World Series title, but it did finish the summer as one of the top-four teams in the country. Stamford lost to eventual champions Mobile, Alabama 16-1 in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth...
sheltonherald.com
Despite pitching gem, Milford eliminated at Little League Softball World Series
The Milford Little League softball team’s magical summer run came to an end on Saturday, falling to the Philippines 1-0 in the Little League Softball World Series. Milford, which won both the Connecticut and New England titles to advance to the World Series in Greenville, N.C., lost just two games in its run this summer, both at the World Series.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven football picked to win NE-10, Southern Connecticut ranked 6th
The University of New Haven football team, coming off an 8-0 record in Northeast-10 play for the 2021 season, has been selected to win the NE-10 in the 2022 preseason poll of league coaches. New Haven received 49 points and seven of the eight possible first-place votes, finishing 12 points...
sheltonherald.com
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
Shelton shoe store raising money for Norwalk DJ awaiting double organ transplants
SHELTON — A local shoe store extended its campaign to help raise money for a beloved Norwalk disc jockey who is awaiting a heart and liver transplant, the store’s co-owner said. Joseph Gradia, co-owner of Hawley Lane Shoes on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, said his store is donating...
sheltonherald.com
Route 8 motorcycle crash in Shelton sends two to hospital, state police say
SHELTON — A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle sent two people to the hospital Monday night, according to state police. Troopers were called to the crash at around 8:20 p.m. The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed between exits 12 and 13 while police investigate the...
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Some properties are taken off Westport’s blight list, as others are added
Be careful what you wish for. Several years ago, Positano Restaurant wanted to add a few tables to their empty outdoor patio. That would normally be a no-brainer. But Positano was an anomaly: a dining spot in a residential neighborhood. And not just any neighborhood: a beach one. The Hillspoint...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
Groton police: New London man charged with 2020 hookah lounge shooting
GROTON — A New London man was charged Monday with shooting a man in the arm at a local hookah lounge almost two years ago, according to the Town of Groton Police Department. As a result of the shooting, a 27-year-old man went to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital at the time for treatment of a single gunshot wound in his arm, police said in a news release Monday.
sheltonherald.com
Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown
SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown. Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say
SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton eateries earn top marks from health inspectors
SHELTON — City eateries continue to earn top grades from local health inspectors, with every restaurant passing its health inspection and only seven establishments among the more than 150 earning below an A in the past few months. The Naugatuck Valley Health District, using an A, B, C and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
SHELTON — Parking concerns have one restaurant losing some of its outdoor dining space. Matto Wine Bar, located in the Market Place Plaza at 389 Bridgeport Ave., had extended its outdoor dining space in 2020 — a move done to help maintain business during the height of the pandemic. In the process, the additional outdoor dining space took up one handicapped spot and two other parking spaces.
sheltonherald.com
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
HARTFORD — The East Hartford woman who a state Department of Children and Families social worker allegedly allowed to flee while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a human trafficking charge Friday has no prior convictions, court officials said Monday. Quiazinnia Hall, 33, of East Hartford,...
sheltonherald.com
NTSB recommends changes to plane’s parking brake safety after fatal 2021 Farmington crash
The Kansas-based company that built the Cessna 560XL that crashed in Farmington in 2021 killing four people knew at least five years before that the aircraft had no parking brake warning system which had been a factor in other accidents, federal documents said. But Textron Aviation failed to act on...
Comments / 0