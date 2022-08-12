Cross-country cyclist raises awareness for rare diseases in children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jorg Richter — an ambassador for Care-for-Rare America — made a stop at Golisano Children’s Hospital Friday as part of his cross-country trip across the U.S. in an effort to raise awareness for rare diseases in children.

This marks the third cross-country trip for Richter, whose adventure started in March and will end in September.

Richter said he dreamt about cycling across the nation since he was a child, but he was motivated to do this particular trip after a family friend of his passed away from a disease years ago.

“The message I learned from the kids — enjoy every day as it is because you’re not sure about tomorrow,” Richter said. “The kids know about when I show up that’s a special event for them and they enjoy that moment. They’re not worrying about tomorrow.”

Richter said he would normally gift the children he visits with teddy bears but, due to COVID-19, he is greeting children from a distance.

The Care-for-Rare Foundation is an organization whose mission, according to its website , is to establish a global alliance to identify the causes of rare, pediatric diseases and to develop effective treatments for them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.