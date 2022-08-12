ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Cross-country cyclist raises awareness for rare diseases in children

By George Gandy, Mackenzie Mislan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUKFl_0hF7eElT00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jorg Richter — an ambassador for Care-for-Rare America — made a stop at Golisano Children’s Hospital Friday as part of his cross-country trip across the U.S. in an effort to raise awareness for rare diseases in children.

This marks the third cross-country trip for Richter, whose adventure started in March and will end in September.

Richter said he dreamt about cycling across the nation since he was a child, but he was motivated to do this particular trip after a family friend of his passed away from a disease years ago.

“The message I learned from the kids — enjoy every day as it is because you’re not sure about tomorrow,” Richter said. “The kids know about when I show up that’s a special event for them and they enjoy that moment. They’re not worrying about tomorrow.”

Richter said he would normally gift the children he visits with teddy bears but, due to COVID-19, he is greeting children from a distance.

The Care-for-Rare Foundation is an organization whose mission, according to its website , is to establish a global alliance to identify the causes of rare, pediatric diseases and to develop effective treatments for them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Time Machine Music Fest in Hilton to support cancer research

The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation will be presenting the Time Machine Music Fest on September 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Creek Lodge and Party House, 447 Manitou Road, Hilton. All are invited to come celebrate life, sing some songs, dance a few dances and do something good to support cancer research.
HILTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders hold youth engagement event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Rare Diseases#Care#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Music Festival brought people back to Park Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Although the Park Ave Fest was canceled this year, the street still saw some celebration this summer. The Park Ave Music Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday, and many people were out to listen to live music. Organizers said that they wanted to celebrate local bands, while...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

State regulators visit House of Mercy in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One week after a fatal stabbing at the House of Mercy shelter, state regulators travelled to Rochester to meet with executives. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance confirmed that staff visited the shelter Monday, but would not provide any details of that meeting. The House of Mercy’s former executive director, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy