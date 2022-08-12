Read full article on original website
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
WMTW
Man held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. On Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Joyce identified the person who died as James Mannion, 30, of Portland. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found...
WMTW
Two people killed in Maine head-on crash
BERWICK, Maine — Police said two people died in a head-on crash in Berwick on Sunday afternoon. Police said a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Portland Street (Route 4) and passing several vehicles when it hit a 2014 Chevrolet Volt head-on near the intersection with Old Route 4.
One person found dead in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Cumberland County — One person was found dead in a cell Sunday at Cumberland County Jail. The death has prompted an investigation. A corrections officer was making rounds at the jail in Portland when he found a person unresponsive in their cell, Cumberland County Sheriff's Corrections Department Executive Assistant William Prout said Sunday in an email.
wgan.com
Two die in Berwick crash, police say
Two people were killed in a crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. According to the Berwick Police Dept., a 1999 Volvo S70 was passing multiple vehicles when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Volt at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Route 4. Police said the two occupants of the...
Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
WGME
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
wgan.com
Trial to begin for Lebanon man charged in January 6th attack
One of the Mainers charged for their role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021 is set to appear before a federal judge this week. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon has pleaded not guilty to more than 10 charges. He’s accused of attacking three officers at the Capitol that day.
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint
The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
fox40jackson.com
Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off coast of Maine, crustacean will live in family restaurant’s tank
A father and son recently caught a rare, bright blue lobster while fishing off the southern coast of Maine. Father Mark Rand and son Luke Rand said the crustacean will not be eaten. Instead, it will live in a tank at their family restaurant, Becky’s Diner. The restaurant, located in Portland, is run by Becky Rand, Mark’s wife and Luke’s mother.
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
