Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks. They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo. The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo mass shooting survivors feeling forgotten and unheard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Survivors of the May 14th mass shooting spoke out on their feelings of how they feel forgotten and unheard. At the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church tears and tension filled the air as survivors shared their experience during the shooting and after. Community advocate Mylas Carter...
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
Benefit next weekend for young woman paralyzed from crash
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg
Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.
Buffalo Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Runaway
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old girl has been reported as a runaway in Buffalo and...
wbfo.org
Tops shooting survivors are not getting the help they need, says activist starting Go Fund Me page
There’s nearly $5 million in the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, but a group of survivors and activists says the money isn’t going out fast enough for those who need it and those who need help and aren’t getting it. That’s why activist Myles Carter has started a...
Crimestoppers offering reward for information on August homicide of Buffalo man
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7500 reward for information involving the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the murder of a Buffalo man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$7,500 reward offered for information about homicide of Malik Jones
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Malik Jones. Jones was killed on Aug. 10 on East Utica Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
Boy reported missing in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for 9-year-old Matice Mathis. They say he is 4'8" tall, and had a BMX-style bicycle.
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Buffalo man arrested after elderly person scammed out of $18K
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jared Menter has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, identity theft in the first degree and...
Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle.
Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund application period opens Tuesday
Those who are closely impacted by the mass shooting at Tops will be able to start applying for participation in the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund on Tuesday.
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
Comments / 0