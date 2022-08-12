ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting survivors feeling forgotten and unheard

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Survivors of the May 14th mass shooting spoke out on their feelings of how they feel forgotten and unheard. At the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church tears and tension filled the air as survivors shared their experience during the shooting and after. Community advocate Mylas Carter...
2 On Your Side

$7,500 reward offered for information about homicide of Malik Jones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Malik Jones. Jones was killed on Aug. 10 on East Utica Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
informnny.com

Buffalo man arrested after elderly person scammed out of $18K

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police. Jared Menter has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, identity theft in the first degree and...
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
BATAVIA, NY

