Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man from Bethany hospitalized after van strikes a tree
HARRISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Harold D. Fordyce, 68, Bethany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 one half mile east of Bethany. The van traveled off the...
kchi.com
Livingston County Health Center Blood Draw
The Livingston County Health Center will be having its next Adult Blood Draw on Wednesday, September 28th from 7 am to 10 am. You must schedule an appointment to attend, and those appointments can start to be made beginning the first week of September. To make an appointment, call 660-6465506.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
kchi.com
“Road To Revival” Continues This Weekend
The area event, “Road to Revival” continues on Sunday, August 21st at 6 pm. Chillicothe Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about how this event came to be. The event will take place in the Simpson Park Rotary Shelter House in Chillicothe. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Ministerial Alliance and area laypersons. VanDeventer says the service will feature lots of entertainment.
Second Amtrak employee files lawsuit following train derailment
A second employee from Amtrak has filed a lawsuit after the train derailment in June. The post Second Amtrak employee files lawsuit following train derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for stealing from Orscheln’s
A Trenton resident has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Trenton business. Forty-six-year-old Anthony Michael Roberts has been accused of the theft last Thursday of Fox Pro Protector calls and a bottle of deer scent from Orscheln’s in Trenton. Roberts has been charged with misdemeanor stealing and is...
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
kchi.com
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
Comments / 0