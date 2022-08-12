ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Thousands of students head back to class in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin was at the school bus depot on Monday in Volusia County and while she greeted bus drivers back, she explained just how the district is managing staff shortages. Balgobin said the district needs over 200 teachers and eight school bus drivers.
Safety is a top priority as Volusia County kids head back to school

DELAND, Fla. - Monday is back to school for Volusia County students. Parents like Minelli Santiago are getting ready. "Basically they start tomorrow, so I'm just getting the last-minute things they need like label makers, headphones, anything they need for back to school," she said. District leaders say that with...
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
Florida targets UCF professors arguments on race instruction law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the...
Flagler County Commission Meeting Packed as Sheriff Staly Rallies for Higher Deputy Pay

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County's law enforcement community was out in droves on Monday evening to rally the Board of County Commissioners for the funds to create deputy pay raises. The entire Commission chambers were filled with staff of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, their friends and family, representatives of the Police Benevolent Association, and various supporters of law enforcement personnel.
Another section of new Wekiva Parkway opens in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is opening another set of lanes on the new Wekiva Parkway on Monday, completing the connection with State Road 46. The southbound lanes, which move west on this portion of the elevated toll road, are complete from Orange Boulevard to...
'Our community has to show up:' Orlando church leads caravan to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
Primary early voting underway in all Central Florida counties

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s primaries are just over two weeks away and now every Central Florida county is offering early voting. Early voting locations opened on Saturday in Seminole, Brevard, Sumter, Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties. Early voting started earlier this week in Orange, Osceola and Lake...
Brightline announces construction advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

