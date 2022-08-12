One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The crash remains under investigation.

