ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475VZE_0hF7b8Rj00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

1 injured after crash on Hwy 707 in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:46 a.m. to Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road. The crash has lanes of traffic currently blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Conway, SC
Accidents
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WMBF

1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck in Georgetown County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Car on Fire Crashes Into Home in North Myrtle Beach

A home in North Myrtle Beach was hit by a vehicle that was on fire early yesterday morning. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard when the vehicle crashed into the home and several other vehicles. Two people who were in the vehicle were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Several people in the home and the homes on either side of the fire were evacuated. Before hitting the home, an officer saw the vehicle go off of the road and hit some property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard then lost sight of the car which then crashed into an electrical box near North Ocean Boulevard and Spring Street and ‘burst into flames’, the vehicle then went through a divider and hit a parked pickup truck before going airborne and hitting a residence, three other vehicles and three golf carts before coming to a stop. No additional information is currently available and the crash is under investigation.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Horry County Fire Rescue#Persivant Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxb.com

Driver in Deadly Florence Crash Out on Bond

The 71 year old driver who was charged for her involvement in a crash that killed Florence Paramedic Sara Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg appeared in court over the weekend. Jacqueline Williams received a $100,000 bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday morning. She was emotional as the judge set her bond. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office have charged her with two counts of reckless homicide and say she drove her vehicle around several emergency vehicles that had created a safety barrier in the southbound lane of Pamplico Highway killing both victims and injuring a Florence Police Officer and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. Under South Carolina law, reckless homicide is a felony punishable by a fine of between $1,000 and $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison. The investigation into the incident continues and additional charges and arrests are possible.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wpde.com

One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

66K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy