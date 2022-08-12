ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

CDC announces new COVID guidelines for testing, quarantine. Here’s what to know in NC

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zr63_0hF7b32600

As the pandemic continues, public health officials have once again revised the guidelines for folks exposed to COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending those who are unvaccinated or have not received booster shots to quarantine after any potential exposure to COVID-19. The CDC also pulled back on the need for social distancing, a hallmark of much of the pandemic for many, and other COVID-related protocols.

The news comes as COVID cases rise in many parts of the country, including in Mecklenburg County .

Here’s the latest on the CDC’s guidelines for COVID-19 testing, isolation and quarantine:

Updated CDC COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines

The CDC is no longer calling for folks who are unvaccinated or not boosted against COVID-19 to quarantine when potentially exposed to the virus. Instead, the agency is saying in its latest statement folks in that situation should “wear a high-quality mask for 10 days” after the exposure “and get tested on day 5.”

That new guidance mimics the CDC’s previous guidelines for folks who are fully vaccinated and potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The CDC still recommends that anyone who has COVID or thinks they may have COVID isolate. Those who suspect they have the virus but test negative can leave isolation, the agency added in its latest guidance.

If you test positive, you need to “stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home,” the CDC advises, and “wear a high-quality mask when you must be around others at home and in public.”

A high-quality mask is considered either a K-N95 or N95 style face covering.

“If after 5 days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day 5,” the CDC says. “Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.”

If you start to feel worse after leaving isolation, “restart your isolation at day 0,” the agency adds.

Updated CDC COVID testing guidelines

The CDC said in its newest guidelines it’s no longer “recommending screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures in most community settings.”

The agency also said it no longer recommends schools use a “Test to Stay” system, a practice of COVID testing and contact tracing in schools, citing its updated quarantine guidelines .

“Since quarantine is no longer recommended for people who are exposed to COVID-19 except in certain high-risk congregate settings, Test to Stay is no longer needed,” the CDC said.

Other changes to CDC COVID guidelines

The CDC’s latest statement also pulls back on the need to “social distance,” or keep 6 feet away from others, as a means of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The practice has been a point of emphasis in public health guidance throughout the pandemic.

“Physical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others,” the guidance reads. “It is important to consider the risk in a particular setting, including local COVID-19 Community Levels and the important role of ventilation, when assessing the need to maintain physical distance.”

Comments / 38

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

Don’t ever forget the ongoing abuse of power by this administration!! Those who challenged any of them were labeled “self-centered”, “uncaring”, and “vaxxaphobes”. The careers of medical professionals who didn’t fall in line with the narrative were destroyed!! Thousands of people who refused the vaxx — who had natural immunity from prior infection — lost their jobs!! We endured unconstitutional overreach: lockdowns, quarantines, masks, and mandates for invasive tests and deadly vaxxes…. We were lied to, censored, and cancelled. We were labeled “conspiracy theorists” for sharing the facts. People were prevented from worship. NEVER FORGET THE TYRANNY — or it will be repeated!! Stand up for America! Stand up for liberty! Stand up for justice!! Vote out every dang Democrat and RINO on the ballot in November, and each upcoming election as their terms expire!! Restore our nation before we lose it!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
35
WAKE UP America!
2d ago

The CDC (Center for Disinformation and Control) has lost all credibility with the American public!! We will NEVER trust them again! The agency needs to be dismantled and those at the top investigated: those found guilty of withholding, falsifying, and covering up data must be prosecuted!! Fauci along with them!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
31
Mark James
2d ago

let's wait and see if relaxing the precautions cause an outbreak around time to vote so it's not safe to vote in person. Humm 😉

Reply(2)
25
Related
CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
COLORADO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Gov. Cooper lifts COVID-19 State of Emergency in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the State of Emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to officials. In an executive order, Cooper says vaccines, treatments and similar tools are helping N.C. combat COVID-19. With a recently singed budget that gives flexibility to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the State of Emergency has been lifted.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Fever#Linus Covid#General Health
jocoreport.com

OPINION: Can House Bill 951 Keep Winter From Coming To North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To One Of The Top Helicopter Tours

Lots of people love things that cause an adrenaline rush! Recently a friend of mine went skydiving for his birthday and loved it. Personally, I’m a bit more reserved. Rollercoasters, bungee jumping, and stuff like that aren’t my thing. But I think riding in a helicopter would be cool! I’ve been on a hot air balloon ride and loved it, so I think I’d like a helicopter.
TRAVEL
beckersasc.com

California, Georgia and North Carolina: 3 spine ASCs recently announced

In the last four months, Becker's has reported on one spine surgery center that opened in Georgia and two more in the works in California and North Carolina. 1. Southern Pain and Spine Associates opened a surgery center in Jasper, Ga. The new ASC, Jasper Surgery Center, performed its first case on April 19, the center told Becker's in May.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
471
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy