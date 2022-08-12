Read full article on original website
CNET
Hogwarts Legacy Game Set in the 'Harry Potter' Universe Delayed to February 2023
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game that lets players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter universe, has been delayed and is now set for release on Feb. 10, 2023, developer Avalanche Software said Friday. It was previously set to release in time for the holiday shopping season this fall.
Gamespot
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023
The highly anticipated Wizarding World open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed, Warner Bros. Games announced today. The announcement was made on the game’s Twitter page, revealing the game has been pushed from its original holiday 2022 release window to Feb. 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be “revealed soon.”
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Hogwarts Legacy game has been delayed with a new release date confirmed
The open world game, which will eventually be playable on...
Cursed to Golf Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Story, and Details
Check out all the information you need to know about Cursed to Golf including details, trailer, release date, gameplay, and story here. Cursed to Golf is coming out on August 18, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Turns out RPG stories revolving...
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
Alone In The Dark Remake - What We Know So Far
Fans of the "Alone in the Dark" franchise have already had a rollercoaster of a time with the series' latest installment. What began as a few small hints toward a revival of the series quickly sprang into full on leaks for the "Alone in the Dark" remake, complete with product listings that primed fans for another spooky adventure with Edward Carnby.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Fans Just Got More Bad News
While many fans have been divided on "Marvel's Midnight Suns" due to the game's card-based combat system, many others have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming release, which sees Marvel's heroes facing a supernatural threat like no other. The roster of playable characters is set to include fan-favorites such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, while also featuring some lesser-known characters such as Nico Minoru, Chthon, and Lilith. Unfortunately, there have been a few roadblocks between fans and the game.
hypebeast.com
‘Yakuza’ Franchise, ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands' and More Are Coming to PlayStation Plus
Sony PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a handful of new titles to play on the console beginning tomorrow, August 16. The paid service, which functions similar to the Xbox Game Pass, offers a varied lineup of different online and multiplayer games, introducing new additions to its catalog each month.
ComicBook
Haikyu Releases Trailer for Anime's Finale
Haikyu will be ending its anime franchise with a major movie project, and fans have gotten the first trailer for this mysterious grand finale! When the fourth season of the anime taking on Haruichi Furudate's original manga series wrapped up a couple of years ago, fans were anxious to see a potential fifth season as Karasuno and Nekoma were going to up against one another in the next match of the Tokyo Nationals tournament. But the anime will not be continuing with a fifth season, but instead will be coming to an end with a new two part movie project wrapping up the rest of the story.
Kirby Fans Just Got Surprising News About Dream Buffet
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball trailer seemingly leaks ahead of official reveal
Last week, Epic Games teased an official crossover between the legendary shonen anime Dragon Ball and Fortnite. Fans were hoping for Goku, and it seems like that’s happening after all. As if there was any doubt. On Monday, well-known insider shiinaBR shared numerous details about the upcoming Fortnite X...
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
