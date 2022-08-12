Read full article on original website
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
Police look for man accused of pulling gun over wrong order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about not receiving his entire order. According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on […]
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Community’s Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Overnight Graffiti Incidents Thursday
The above photo has been released by LAPD in connection with a Thursday night graffiti incident downtown. Photo Courtesy LAPD. The Los Alamos Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section is requesting the public’s assistance. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in vandalism and graffiti to Los Alamos...
Man accused of stabbing another man near La Luz trail appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of stabbing another to death near a popular hiking trail faced a judge on Monday. Last month, deputies say a group of people was drinking near the La Luz trailhead when Marty Platero and Ryan Spencer started fighting. They say Platero then stabbed Spencer to death. In court on Monday, […]
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
kunm.org
SUN: Arrest made after police shootout in Rio Rancho, Armed Carlsbad man killed by New Mexico State Police
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 3 – Aug. 9
Cydney Remelius, 26, of White Rock was arrested August 3 and charged with battery against a household member. Jared J. Garduno, 26, of Los Alamos was arrested August 5 and charged with battery on a police officer. Michael Leon Bustamante, 32 of Los Alamos was arrested August 6 and charged...
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color
Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Santa Fe park murder
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder at a Santa Fe park. It happened early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park near St. Francis and I-25. That’s where 60-year-old Samuel Cordero was found shot to death. The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying […]
AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters […]
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded
The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
hoiabc.com
Identities released of man, woman after airplane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified a husband and wife killed after a plane crash in Hanna City. James W. Evanson, 75, and his wife Lisa K. Evanson, 67, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were identified as the pilot and passenger, respectively. The...
rrobserver.com
RAMBLIN’ MAN: RRPD received 152 fireworks complaints on the 4th
For this year’s Independence Day festivities, Rio Rancho officials weren’t the only ones shooting off fireworks. Neighborhoods throughout Rio Rancho celebrated, too, not always to everyone’s liking. That’s not unexpected, said Rio Rancho Police Department spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reedy. The department sees a veritable explosion of fireworks related...
Family, community remember Bennie Hargrove
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School. Hargrove was shot and killed during lunch one year ago. Police say Juan Saucedo Jr. is the teen classmate responsible for pulling the trigger after Hargrove confronted Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. On Saturday, […]
APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline. Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
