Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
RIO RANCHO, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 3 – Aug. 9

Cydney Remelius, 26, of White Rock was arrested August 3 and charged with battery against a household member. Jared J. Garduno, 26, of Los Alamos was arrested August 5 and charged with battery on a police officer. Michael Leon Bustamante, 32 of Los Alamos was arrested August 6 and charged...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color

Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Three in custody for Walmart shooting, one suspect wounded

The suspect vehicle in the shooting at Walmart on Unser Blvd. has been located, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. The Rio Rancho Police Department has three individuals in custody pending further investigation. “One individual was found with a gunshot wound as a result of the incident at Walmart...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RAMBLIN’ MAN: RRPD received 152 fireworks complaints on the 4th

For this year’s Independence Day festivities, Rio Rancho officials weren’t the only ones shooting off fireworks. Neighborhoods throughout Rio Rancho celebrated, too, not always to everyone’s liking. That’s not unexpected, said Rio Rancho Police Department spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reedy. The department sees a veritable explosion of fireworks related...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Family, community remember Bennie Hargrove

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School. Hargrove was shot and killed during lunch one year ago. Police say Juan Saucedo Jr. is the teen classmate responsible for pulling the trigger after Hargrove confronted Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. On Saturday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline.  Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

