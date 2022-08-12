ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mayo Clinic alerts public of a phone scam claiming to sell insurance

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you get a call from Mayo Clinic trying to sell you insurance, it’s a scam.

Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public of a phone scam that is using the Mayo Clinic name under the guise of selling insurance.

“Mayo Clinic is not an insurance provider. People who receive these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission,” Mayo Clinic’s statement read.

Officials at Mayo Clinic say if you have provided personal information to an unknown caller, you should contact law enforcement.

