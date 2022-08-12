LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lucy Helm ’79 ’82, who as chief partner officer guided Starbucks through multiple human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, is now leading another exceptional group – the 2022 UofL Alumni Awards class.The Alumni Awards are the highest honors bestowed by Louisville Alumni. Helm is one of 18 honorees who will be celebrated this fall during Homecoming Week, Oct. 17-23. Helm received a Bachelor of Arts with highest honors in political science in 1979 and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the Brandeis School of Law in 1982. She was twice selected as a University of Louisville Alumni Fellow: in 2008, for the College of Arts & Sciences and in 2017, for the Brandeis School of Law.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO