Community Foundation of Louisville announces 22nd annual Vogt Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Community Foundation of Louisville announced the recipients of its 22nd annual Vogt Invention and Innovation Awards. These six early-stage companies will receive $25,000 in non-dilutive grant funding, participation in a 10-week accelerator program, startup coaching, mentorship from industry veterans, strategic introductions and recognition, all designed to boost their growth and take their businesses to the next level. This unique program allows founders to retain full ownership of their businesses.
Former Starbucks EVP named UofL Alumna of the Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lucy Helm ’79 ’82, who as chief partner officer guided Starbucks through multiple human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, is now leading another exceptional group – the 2022 UofL Alumni Awards class.The Alumni Awards are the highest honors bestowed by Louisville Alumni. Helm is one of 18 honorees who will be celebrated this fall during Homecoming Week, Oct. 17-23. Helm received a Bachelor of Arts with highest honors in political science in 1979 and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the Brandeis School of Law in 1982. She was twice selected as a University of Louisville Alumni Fellow: in 2008, for the College of Arts & Sciences and in 2017, for the Brandeis School of Law.
Jewish Hospital announces Cash as new COO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health–Jewish Hospital is pleased to announce the arrival of Kofi A. Cash, MS, FACHE, as the facility’s chief operating officer. Throughout his 20+ year career in health care leadership, Cash has established himself as a quality and performance improvement expert, a highly accomplished hospital operations professional, creating effective business partnerships and driving sustainable results that have brought value to patients, physicians and employees.
