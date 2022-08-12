Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
vvng.com
2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people involved in a head-on crash were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday in Victorville. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 5:30 pm, on August 14, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Coad Road, south of Green Tree Blvd. The crash involved a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan.
paininthepass.info
One Person Flown From Semi Rear-Ends Another Semi On I-40 Monday Afternoon
LUDLOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was flown and another transported by ground from a rear-end crash involving two semis on Interstate 40. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two semis. The crash took place at about 3:14pm August 15, 2022. The location was about 7 miles before Crucero Road in the westbound lanes of I-40.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
vvng.com
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
UPDATE 8/13 @ 8:40 am — Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of a Silver Fiat 500L made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into a shopping center parking lot. The driver of a white Suzuki GSX-R600L9 drove west on Bear Valley Road, striking the rear passenger door of the Fiat.
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
NBC Los Angeles
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
paininthepass.info
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Saturday Night
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday night after a head-on crash on Highway 138 in the town of Phelan. The crash was reported about 10pm on Saturday August 13, 2022. The location of the head-on collision was on Highway 138 at Gramacy Avenue about a mile south from Highway 2 (on the Wrightwood/Phelan side of Hwy 138). At this time the CHP traffic log don’t give a description of both vehicles.
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
mynewsla.com
Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Three-Vehicle Collision in Pomona
A man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision in Pomona, police said Sunday. The crash, involving three vehicles, was reported at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonita and Towne avenues, according to the Pomona Police Department. The man was found unresponsive at the scene and...
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
foxla.com
Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
onscene.tv
Funeral Procession For RPD Officer Killed In Off Duty Crash | Riverside
08.12.2022 | 11:30 AM | RIVERSIDE – “The funeral services for Riverside Police Sergeant Matt Lewis, who was killed in an off duty motorcycle traffic collision. Sgt. Lewis was traveling northbound on Pico Avenue near Santa Rosa Road at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 1 when the driver of a southbound GMC Sierra pulling a trailer turned in front of him. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville
Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
