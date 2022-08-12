ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Give Your Face the Gold Treatment With These Affordable Eye Masks

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who hasn't woken up to baggy eyes — either following a long evening out or a stressful night of tossing and turning? We've all been through it, and eye masks have seriously been able to come to the rescue. These trusty treats have become increasingly popular — and with good reason.

Here's the thing: The skin around the eyes is especially sensitive, so it requires special care — and that's why targeted treatments have gained traction. The eyes are also the first place we notice fatigue, and while there are tons of eye masks to choose from, we especially adore the gold variety. They may sound expensive, but this set from DERMORA makes this treatment much more wallet-friendly!

See it!

Get the DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These masks help combat puffiness by tightening up the skin and making it appear less prominent, which can diminish the look of dark circles in the process. They may also help with anti-aging if you go for a mask that combats fine lines and wrinkles. These masks only take about 15 minutes to work their magic, and once that's complete, you may be able to see a completely fresh complexion!

See it!

Get the DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

What we love most about these shopper-favorite masks is how affordable they are. Certain versions of this style can set you back a hefty chunk of change, but you can score this set for as little as $16 for a pack of 20. Of course, if you decide to stock up, you'll snag an even better deal! These eye masks reportedly compare to higher-end brands, so if you've ever been interested in trying the trend, we can't think of a better option than this set. It's 24K magic!

See it: Get the DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Get Rid of Fine Lines and Wrinkles With This Time Rewind Retinol Serum

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from DERMORA and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by
Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Pores: Unclogged! This Silver Blackhead Powder Is Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ah, nothing like waking up in the morning and just immediately knowing that your skin has been acting up overnight. Disappointment awaits you in the bathroom mirror, and sadly, you’re used to it. But familiarity doesn’t equal contentment. […]
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dermora
Us Weekly

9 Skincare Products That Could Help De-Puff Your Face — Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You know those days when you wake up and your face and under-eye bags are puffed up like marshmallows or balloons? Maybe it's from allergies, a rough sleep, shedding some tears or eating salty foods just before bed. […]
SKIN CARE
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Conditioner Not Doing Enough? Try These Hair Serum Capsules

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Silky, soft locks? Never heard of ‘em. Okay, but seriously — our hair is just not what it used to be. It’s never as soft, never as shiny, never as healthy. Frizz, split ends, tangles and untamable texture […]
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Save $71 on This Air Fryer That Can Seriously Do It All

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever buy a new product and wonder how humanity ever lived without it? We feel that way about computers, curling irons and fleece-lined leggings, to name just a few. One of the products that's had the biggest impact […]
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

15 Nordstrom Sale Finds We Can’t Believe Are Still in Stock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you're an avid Nordstrom shopper, you know the sale section of the store's site is always full of incredible deals. There are so many! The issue, of course, is that since the deals are so great, the […]
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

185K+
Followers
20K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy