Lincoln County, NC

Lincolnton, NC
Iron Station, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Lincoln County, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday's 3rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

High-speed chase in Davidson County, man facing several drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase with Thomasville police, according to Davidson County court records. Court records allege that a Thomasville police officer attempted to pull over Jerry Michael Ricardo Rich, 32, on US-29/70 North and he attempted to elude them. A high-speed chase began […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged last month after he allegedly was involved in drug trafficking in Burke County and in the City of Morganton. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ashley Sylvester Butler was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-40 in Burke County on July 25 after it was determined he was driving with an active driver’s license.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

