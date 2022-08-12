ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 10

Hank2
3d ago

This is an absolute shame. School has been in all of one week and already there has been a lockdown due to gunfire. I don’t have any children in school at this time but if I did I would homeschool them and up to this point I have been against homeschooling.

Reply(7)
5
Related
WAFB

Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

No leads in BREC park rape, increased security presence

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com

BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard

Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
brproud.com

Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRFD: Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids and 5 adults

BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire at an apartment displaced three kids and five adults, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Clear Lake Avenue near Staring Lane around 3 a.m. this morning. BRFD said the fire was contained to a bathroom and was already out when...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy