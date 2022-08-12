Read full article on original website
Hank2
3d ago
This is an absolute shame. School has been in all of one week and already there has been a lockdown due to gunfire. I don’t have any children in school at this time but if I did I would homeschool them and up to this point I have been against homeschooling.
Reply(7)
5
Related
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
Baton Rouge Elementary School Shuts Down Due to ‘Several COVID-19 Cases’
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge closed Friday (08/12/22) due to what administrators describe as "several COVID cases." The school year has gotten off to a rough start for Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ.com, the school shut down today, less than a week after the start of the...
Children of fallen BRPD officer walked into school by local law enforcement
Members of those agencies "escorted to class two children of fallen Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officer Matthew Gerald," according to Ascension Public Schools.
brproud.com
BRPD identify victim in deadly shooting outside convenience store on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Plank Rd. and took the life of Jeremy Williams, 35, of Baton Rouge. BRPD said the deadly shooting took place in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
brproud.com
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
wbrz.com
No leads in BREC park rape, increased security presence
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
BRPD investigating fatal Saturday night shooting on Florida Boulevard
Officials are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, Baton Rouge police said. Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found in a grassy area at 10530 Florida Blvd. around 9:30 p.m., BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said. Police said Shaw was killed during a domestic incident. Additional details were not...
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida...
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism. Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that involves evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020. Current charges stem from one camera that was...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: LSU Police respond to Alaska Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say LSU Police are responding to a Sunday (August 14) crash on Alaska Street near Field House Drive and West Chimes Street. The incident occurred around 5:23 p.m. and for the time being, area drivers may want to take a different route to avoid possible congestion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
wbrz.com
Family claims deadly shooting was self-defense after man was found shot on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area...
cenlanow.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 35, dead after shooting outside Plank Road gas station Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Plank Road Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday outside the Save More gas station at the intersection of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. Police told...
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
wbrz.com
City-parish dismantles part of man's ring levee constructed to prevent flooding
BATON ROUGE- Armed with a signed court order, city-parish workers showed up to Ken Guidry's property Monday and began dismantling part of a ring levee he built to protect his property from constant flooding. Watch Nakamoto's Investigative report on WBRZ at 6 o'clock here. The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been...
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
wbrz.com
BRFD: Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids and 5 adults
BATON ROUGE - An overnight fire at an apartment displaced three kids and five adults, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire happened on Clear Lake Avenue near Staring Lane around 3 a.m. this morning. BRFD said the fire was contained to a bathroom and was already out when...
Comments / 10