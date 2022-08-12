ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Discovered a Lacy Date Night Bra That Is Actually Super Supportive

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many women with larger busts will confess there's a struggle to find a bra that looks sultry or sophisticated enough for a date night. Well, this pesky problem can change today, because we found an undergarment that may be able to fix that issue!

Bras that look chic and offer support are hard to come by, but this Maidenform beauty does the trick. With its fairly extensive sizing, this sultry bra can actually offer the same support that's often reserved for smaller bust sizes.

Get the Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra for prices starting at $12 at Amazon!

This bra is equipped with underwire and a bit of padding to round out the shape of the chest. It has two straps that help hold the bra up, but shoppers report it doesn't cause an uncomfortable feeling. They're just like any other standard straps, but the main portion of the bra is what helps to support it on the shoulders.

Though a multitude of sizes are available, we wanted to focus on what reviewers who reported having a larger bust had to say. "Finally," gushed multiple shoppers. Clearly, this is making an impact — and quite frankly, we're thrilled to see more representation in the undergarment space. We love that a more stylish, fashion-forward bra is available on the market! You can pick it up in a plethora of colors and a few coordinating hues that complement its lacy style.

Get the Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra for prices starting at $12 at Amazon!

Interested? Check out the size chart to see if this bra is meant for your everyday essentials. Unfortunately, not every single bust size is currently available — but there are far more options out there suitable for a widespread audience. We're obsessed the look of this bra and its more inclusive attitude — anything that boosts shoppers' confidence is always a winner in our eyes. You can snag it for an affordable price as well, so it may be time to test this bra for yourself!

See it: Get the Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra for prices starting at $12 at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Maidenform and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon!

