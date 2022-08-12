It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO