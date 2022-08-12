Read full article on original website
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash in Idaho
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane near Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire officials said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities, they said.
New fire stopped small NE of Cultus Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 4,000 acres as more blazes fought across NW
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a few larger wildfires are being fought around the Northwest, some not far from Central Oregon, another small blaze was stopped at a half-acre Saturday about five miles northeast of Cultus Lake on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said. Crews responded to Incident 729 Saturday...
More bricks placed at Madras veterans memorial
A second memorial brick-laying took place Saturday at the Veterans Healing Circle at the Jefferson County Community Center. The first event placed bricks for all who were listed as MIA in Vietnam, along with 30 bricks with veteran names, purchased either by the veteran or a loved one. The second...
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond welcomes about 100 cars for the Summer Car Show
It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.
New location for Desert Sky Montessori seeks volunteers for garden help
Desert Sky Montessori inherited a garden area and wants to use it to teach students. It needs volunteers to help get the garden ready for the upcoming school year. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
Suspects arrested after Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes stolen
The cremated remains of a Bend college student who was murdered by a campus security guard in 2016 were reportedly stolen and thrown out, authorities said.
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
