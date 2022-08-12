BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Sheriff's Office K9's have recently been fitted for duty. The K9s are outfitted with level III A ballistic rated and stab resistant vests. The new body armor came from K9 Storm. This new gear will help keep them safe while serving the community.

Kelsey McGee is meeting with Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to learn more about the armor. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

K9 dogs in Deschutes County are getting some new gear– K9 body armor