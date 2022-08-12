Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
Missing Dallas boy found safe overnight
A missing nine-year-old boy has been found in Dallas this morning. Khalio Warren was last seen Sunday night just past 10:30 p.m. Police asked for help, believing Khalio may have been confused
Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say
DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard
On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Pedophile Chugs Liquid and Dies in Court as He Is Convicted
Moments after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child, a Texas man began chugging what appeared to be a bottle of water and then died in a holding cell. WFAA reports that authorities still have not determined if Edward Peter Leclair, 57, poisoned himself as the verdict was read. Denton County First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck said Leclair, who was arrested in 2018 and was out on bond during the trial, had not been drinking before the verdict was read. “It’s during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it,” Beck said. “It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak.” After Leclair was taken to the holding cell, an investigator asked a bailiff to check on him because of the way he had been guzzling the liquid and— he was found “gray” and dead.Read it at WFAA
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
Houston Chronicle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas
A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
fox4news.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff. Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4. He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment. The man has a distinctive tattoo on...
tigerdroppings.com
IRS training to RAID Suburban Homes
Keep in mind... These guys are not being put in place for foreign enemies... PHOENIX FIELD OFFICE: Special agents conduct entry training to safely clear rooms and buildings. TAMPA FIELD OFFICE : Special agents conduct firearms training drills in an indoor training facility. DALLAS FIELD OFFICE: Special agents conduct building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested
The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
fox4news.com
Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills. This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH. During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin...
WFAA
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
fox29.com
Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in to police after fatal shooting at football game in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Texas - Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Monday. He is accused of shooting and killing a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night. Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at...
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3