Fort Worth, TX

actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

IRVING, Texas (WFAA) - A Spirit Airlines agent has been suspended after cell phone video captured a dispute between the agent and a customer, who allegedly called him racial and homophobic slurs. Thomas Shannon, a professional cinematographer, was at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday waiting to fly to...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say

DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard

On August 14, 2022, at about 12: 55 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 10649 Harry Hines Blvd, Pandora’s Men’s Club. When officers arrived they found Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took Calvillo-Guzman to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Pedophile Chugs Liquid and Dies in Court as He Is Convicted

Moments after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child, a Texas man began chugging what appeared to be a bottle of water and then died in a holding cell. WFAA reports that authorities still have not determined if Edward Peter Leclair, 57, poisoned himself as the verdict was read. Denton County First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck said Leclair, who was arrested in 2018 and was out on bond during the trial, had not been drinking before the verdict was read. “It’s during this process that he had a bottle of water with him at the counsel table, and he chugged it,” Beck said. “It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak.” After Leclair was taken to the holding cell, an investigator asked a bailiff to check on him because of the way he had been guzzling the liquid and— he was found “gray” and dead.Read it at WFAA
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
MESQUITE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Locate 9-Year-Old Critical Missing Child in Dallas

A 9-year-old child who was reported missing on Sunday has been found. According to Dallas police, Khalio Warren was last seen on foot in the 2800 block of Prichard Lane in Dallas on August 14 at approximately 10:41 p.m. Police said Warren is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed, 9-year-old male...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man accused of flying a drone filled with drugs, phones, and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison was arrested on Thursday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, was arrested at his home in Smithville and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff. Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4. He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment. The man has a distinctive tattoo on...
DALLAS, TX
tigerdroppings.com

IRS training to RAID Suburban Homes

Keep in mind... These guys are not being put in place for foreign enemies... PHOENIX FIELD OFFICE: Special agents conduct entry training to safely clear rooms and buildings. TAMPA FIELD OFFICE : Special agents conduct firearms training drills in an indoor training facility. DALLAS FIELD OFFICE: Special agents conduct building...
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Murder Victim Found in Ditch, Suspect Arrested

The Dallas Police Department arrested a 56-year-old man for fatally beating another man whose body was found inside a northwest Dallas drainage ditch. Reports in The Dallas Morning News read officers responded to the 3000 block of Clydedale Drive on the afternoon of July 22, where officers found Aloysius Jordan, 48, in a concrete ditch between two homes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler

IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
IRVING, TX
