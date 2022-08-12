Read full article on original website
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
LIGHTNING IS BEAUTIFUL BUT DANGEROUS
YCSO has been responding to multiple lightning strike fires occurring in the Paulden area today. No people or livestock are at risk and heavy rains are putting the fires out quickly. However, lightning is a serious business as one landowner who recently placed this mobile home on his land found...
Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona Welcomes Prescott Native Heather Seets
Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona welcomes Heather Seets. Heather Seets has an extensive background in mediation, health care, home care, and hospice in the greater Prescott region. She worked for over 20 years for the Yavapai County Superior Court in the Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Heather has been an adjunct faculty member at Prescott College and Yavapai College teaching Communication and Principled Negotiation. She is a graduate of Prescott high school and attended Yavapai College where she studied business. Heather has her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Arizona University making the Dean’s list. She was the winner of the Arizona National Association of Social Workers Arizona Citizen of the Year Award in 2018. She has also found time to volunteer for Operation Deep Freeze, Yavapai Regional Transit, Member of Prescott Area Leadership, and Heights Church. She also served on the board of directors for Skyview Charter School and the Mediation Center of Yavapai County. Recently, Heather has worked for two local hospice agencies and founded the “1000 Hearts” Program for Good Samaritan Hospice during the Covid pandemic. Heather is a great addition to the Angel Family.
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Prescott Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Monday, August 15th from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the Mountain Club Clubhouse. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
