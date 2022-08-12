ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Officials Address Crimes Against Asian Community

San Francisco police, city officials and the district attorney held a news briefing Monday afternoon to address recent high-profile crimes against the Asian community. The city leaders used the briefing to announce arrests in connection to the beating of an elderly Asian woman and also show support to the AAPI community.
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
Rohnert Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting Minors

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Dana McGowan, 70 years old of Rohnert Park, was sentenced yesterday by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 45 years-to-life in state prison following his pleas of “no contest” in June of this year to multiple charges of child molestation.
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
More Single Women Own Homes Than Single Men: Report

When it comes to home ownership, there’s a gender gap, especially if you’re single. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more single women in San Jose and in San Francisco own homes than single men. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman hit the Bay Area...
Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
Business Owners in San Francisco's Chinatown Address Recent Spike in Crime

Business owners in San Francisco’s Chinatown said they are sick and tired of getting broken into. Asia Star Fantasy owner Nancy Yu said Friday that her business was the recent shop in the community that was targeted by robbers. She showed NBC Bay Area the most recent surveillance video of an organized burglary that took place at the business.
Day Around the Bay: Vice President Kamala Harris Returns to Oakland for College Fund Announcement

With the help of Mayor Libby Schaaf, Harris came back to her hometown Friday for the announcement of the multi-million-dollar Oakland Generation Fund. The fund will disperse its $50M allocation to support around 30,000 Oakland youth from low-income families, who are looking to pursue either college education or trade certificate; the fund is set up to run through 2035 and will see $1K yearly scholarships for all Oakland public school college- or trade-seeking students from those families. [Oaklandside]
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Go on Strike

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California hit the strike lines Monday, saying their patients aren't getting the care they need. About 2,000 counselors, psychologists and staff went on strike after negotiations between their union and Kaiser stalled. Beyond an increase in wages, the union says it's fighting...
