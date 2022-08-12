Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
[Updated]: Final Boudin-era SF prosecutor kicked off police misconduct cases ahead of historic trial
In the latest reorganizational move from appointed incumbent District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the attorney prosecuting former police officer Christopher Samayoa for the shooting death of unarmed civilian Keita O’Neil will be removed from the case. The announcement came in the form of an Aug. 12 all-staff memo from Jenkins,...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Officials Address Crimes Against Asian Community
San Francisco police, city officials and the district attorney held a news briefing Monday afternoon to address recent high-profile crimes against the Asian community. The city leaders used the briefing to announce arrests in connection to the beating of an elderly Asian woman and also show support to the AAPI community.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Says Suspects in Attack on Elderly Woman Are Ages 11 to 18
Three children ages 11, 13, and 14 and an 18-year-old beat and robbed a 70-year-old Asian woman who was attacked last month inside her San Francisco apartment building and two of them have been arrested, police said Monday. The woman was outside her Chinatown building when the suspects approached her...
San Francisco police to provide details on officer-involved shooting, public can comment
(BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting today at 3 p.m. to provide more public information about an officer-involved shooting, according to the department. Nobody was shot in the Aug. 6 shooting, police said. The incident took place at Shotwell and 18th Streets, after officers tried […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
Feds Target Marin County ‘Wellness’ Gurus Accused of Fraudulent Business and $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
The author of Skinny, Tan and Rich: Unveiling the Myth, and her husband, stand accused of dodging a $2 million tax bill, and federal prosecutors allege they set up an LLC scheme to hide their assets. Hey, anyone can fall a little behind on their taxes. But if you published...
CBS News
Interim San Francisco DA at the hub of multiple controversies
San Francisco assistant district attorney Alexandra Grayner announced Saturday she has resigned and she blasted interim DA Brooke Jenkins who was already facing ethics questions. (8-13-22)
thesfnews.com
Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials
SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mendofever.com
Rohnert Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting Minors
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Dana McGowan, 70 years old of Rohnert Park, was sentenced yesterday by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 45 years-to-life in state prison following his pleas of “no contest” in June of this year to multiple charges of child molestation.
$50,000 reward offered in San Francisco double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced a $50,000 reward on Monday for information that will help detectives find the gunman behind a quadruple shooting. Four young men were shot in a playground on Brunswick Avenue at 4:39 p.m. on April 3. Officers from the Ingleside Station said the gunshot victims were […]
NBC Bay Area
More Single Women Own Homes Than Single Men: Report
When it comes to home ownership, there’s a gender gap, especially if you’re single. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more single women in San Jose and in San Francisco own homes than single men. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman hit the Bay Area...
SFPD, mother of 2006 cold case murder victim hope reward will bring new leads
17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Street in 2006. In a renewed effort, a $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aubrey's killer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRON4
Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
NBC Bay Area
Business Owners in San Francisco's Chinatown Address Recent Spike in Crime
Business owners in San Francisco’s Chinatown said they are sick and tired of getting broken into. Asia Star Fantasy owner Nancy Yu said Friday that her business was the recent shop in the community that was targeted by robbers. She showed NBC Bay Area the most recent surveillance video of an organized burglary that took place at the business.
SF police announce arrests of 18-year-old, juveniles in brutal beating of 70-year-old woman
San Francisco's police chief said the ages of three of the four suspects --11, 13 and 14 -- were "shocking."
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
NBC Bay Area
Bodycam Footage in SF In-Custody Death Not Mentioned in Autopsy Report
The autopsy report into the death of a San Francisco man who died being restrained by police and firefighters fails to mention a potentially vital piece of evidence – the officer-worn body camera video that sources say shows the 35-year-old twice saying he couldn’t breathe while held face down in handcuffs.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Vice President Kamala Harris Returns to Oakland for College Fund Announcement
With the help of Mayor Libby Schaaf, Harris came back to her hometown Friday for the announcement of the multi-million-dollar Oakland Generation Fund. The fund will disperse its $50M allocation to support around 30,000 Oakland youth from low-income families, who are looking to pursue either college education or trade certificate; the fund is set up to run through 2035 and will see $1K yearly scholarships for all Oakland public school college- or trade-seeking students from those families. [Oaklandside]
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Go on Strike
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers in California hit the strike lines Monday, saying their patients aren't getting the care they need. About 2,000 counselors, psychologists and staff went on strike after negotiations between their union and Kaiser stalled. Beyond an increase in wages, the union says it's fighting...
Comments / 0