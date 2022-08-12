Birmingham Legion FC continues to surge up the standings in the direction of its first home playoff game. The victory on Saturday against red-hot San Diego Loyal put Legion into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, and the top four teams in each conference have home-field advantage to begin the USL Championship playoffs. Five home games remain for Legion (13-5-6), beginning with an important test against Detroit City FC (9-9-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO