Former Alabama 5-star recruit back in transfer portal, reports say
Linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit at Alabama, has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Anoma, who also spent time at Houston, played last season on the FCS level at UT Martin. He totaled 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks for the Skyhawks in 2021.
Ranking Alabama’s receivers compared to other playoff contenders: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, the focus shifts to the Pac-12 as Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah continue to debate adding teams to their preseason mix of playoff contenders. Should USC and Utah join the current group of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, North...
The interesting dynamic rarely mentioned with Alabama transfers
It’s fair to say Alabama has done well since transfer rules loosened in 2018. The transfer portal yielded a few stars who were key in the past few playoff runs while offering other opportunities to Crimson Tide players who didn’t crack the depth chart. Additions, though fewer than subtractions in numbers, have clearly been a net positive for Alabama and Nick Saban.
Georgia transfer Burton surprised by Alabama greeting after title game
The timing was impeccable. Just a few weeks removed from celebrating Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, receiver Jermaine Burton was leaving Athens for Tuscaloosa. It was quite different than Jameson Williams leaving Ohio State after the Crimson Tide beat the Buckeyes for a few reasons. Namely, Georgia is...
Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason Associated Press poll
Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, released Monday. It is the sixth time in the past 10 seasons that Alabama begins No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. The Tide also began the 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2013 seasons as the top-ranked preseason team.
Former Samford star shows something in his first pro game
Five NFL drafts had passed without a Samford player picked when the Denver Broncos selected Bulldogs wide receiver Montrell Washington in the fifth round on April 30. Those wondering why the Broncos would spend a draft choice on an NCAA FCS player got an answer the first time that Washington touched the football in a pro game on Saturday night.
Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’
We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
UAB fall practice report: Creating an identity in Week 3 of fall camp
The UAB football team wrapped up its 12th practice of fall camp Monday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. It was hot and humid as the dog days begin to envelop the land. Here are some observations from the limited...
Goodman: When a famous football writer has a suggestion for soccer
Birmingham Legion FC continues to surge up the standings in the direction of its first home playoff game. The victory on Saturday against red-hot San Diego Loyal put Legion into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, and the top four teams in each conference have home-field advantage to begin the USL Championship playoffs. Five home games remain for Legion (13-5-6), beginning with an important test against Detroit City FC (9-9-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
What said Saban after Alabama scrimmage about positional battles, injured starter, young standouts
Alabama just completed its first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason and Nick Saban had a detailed rundown of what he saw Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here’s the rundown from the press room. -- It’s about who is going to compete at the first scrimmage and who can sustain...
‘What my body was built for’: Kyle Harrell embraces role on defensive edge
The same day the UAB football program was shut down, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, Kyle Harrell was on a recruiting visit to Army in West Point. Taking a stroll on a cold overcast day in eastern New York, walking the path along Fort Clinton and the statue of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, overlooking the Hudson River, the junior Calera running back glanced at his phone, jaw agape as he read the news of the Blazers demise.
Hoover vs. Thompson: The high school rivalry ‘nobody can take their eyes off’
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. Mark Freeman and Thompson were within seconds of the school’s first football victory over perennial power Hoover in 21 tries. The date was...
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert book Alabama show: How to get tickets
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Monday morning. The tour, with special guest Cory Marks, will stop at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham Friday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at...
BAMA x Lululemon: How to buy the University of Alabama’s newest fan apparel
The University of Alabama’s “BAMA x Lululemon” fan apparel collection officially dropped Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. This Lululemon collaboration will only be available to purchase in-store at the University’s Corner Supe Store on Bryant Drive. Lululemon has notoriously collaborated with various universities in the past to...
Bama Rush 2022: See the Bid Day photos of 2,345 women rushing to their new sororities
More than 2,300 women sprinted to their new homes away from home in Tuscaloosa Sunday during Bid Day, the culmination of the University of Alabama’s sorority recruitment week, which once again went viral on TikTok. Of the 2,556 women who attended the first round of Open House events for...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Political parties, curfews, fate tempters: Down in Alabama
We’re going to talk about what happened at the executive committee meetings for the Democrats and Republicans. Also, shootings in Birmingham has the mayor warning teenagers to heed the curfew. And we have alleged thieves and tempters of fate. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
AL.com, Education Lab add two Advance Local fellows to newsroom
AL.com’s award-winning newsroom is building its rank of talent through a unique fellowship for early-career journalists. This summer, the newsroom welcomed two new Advance Local fellows, Kalyn Dunkins and Cameron Buford. They will work in the newsroom while pursuing an online master’s degree from the Newhouse School of Communications within Syracuse University.
