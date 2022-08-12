ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

The interesting dynamic rarely mentioned with Alabama transfers

It’s fair to say Alabama has done well since transfer rules loosened in 2018. The transfer portal yielded a few stars who were key in the past few playoff runs while offering other opportunities to Crimson Tide players who didn’t crack the depth chart. Additions, though fewer than subtractions in numbers, have clearly been a net positive for Alabama and Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama ranked No. 1 in preseason Associated Press poll

Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, released Monday. It is the sixth time in the past 10 seasons that Alabama begins No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. The Tide also began the 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2013 seasons as the top-ranked preseason team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Samford star shows something in his first pro game

Five NFL drafts had passed without a Samford player picked when the Denver Broncos selected Bulldogs wide receiver Montrell Washington in the fifth round on April 30. Those wondering why the Broncos would spend a draft choice on an NCAA FCS player got an answer the first time that Washington touched the football in a pro game on Saturday night.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says 'no chance'

We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Goodman: When a famous football writer has a suggestion for soccer

Birmingham Legion FC continues to surge up the standings in the direction of its first home playoff game. The victory on Saturday against red-hot San Diego Loyal put Legion into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, and the top four teams in each conference have home-field advantage to begin the USL Championship playoffs. Five home games remain for Legion (13-5-6), beginning with an important test against Detroit City FC (9-9-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

'What my body was built for': Kyle Harrell embraces role on defensive edge

The same day the UAB football program was shut down, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, Kyle Harrell was on a recruiting visit to Army in West Point. Taking a stroll on a cold overcast day in eastern New York, walking the path along Fort Clinton and the statue of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, overlooking the Hudson River, the junior Calera running back glanced at his phone, jaw agape as he read the news of the Blazers demise.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Political parties, curfews, fate tempters: Down in Alabama

We’re going to talk about what happened at the executive committee meetings for the Democrats and Republicans. Also, shootings in Birmingham has the mayor warning teenagers to heed the curfew. And we have alleged thieves and tempters of fate. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport

Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com, Education Lab add two Advance Local fellows to newsroom

AL.com’s award-winning newsroom is building its rank of talent through a unique fellowship for early-career journalists. This summer, the newsroom welcomed two new Advance Local fellows, Kalyn Dunkins and Cameron Buford. They will work in the newsroom while pursuing an online master’s degree from the Newhouse School of Communications within Syracuse University.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
