Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi State Women's Basketball: Former Bulldog Teaira McCowan Leading Dallas Wings into 2022 WNBA Playoffs
Teaira McCowan has been a driving force for the Dallas Wings heading into postseason play in the WNBA.
Section III football media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 48 Section III football teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football doesn’t begin until Aug. 20, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with...
Top returning Section III field hockey goalies, ranked by 2021 saves
The top returning field hockey goalies who led Section III in saves during the 2021 season. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of high school sports. For complete stories, statistics and free photo downloads, be sure to subscribe.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0