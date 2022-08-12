Read full article on original website
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Couple Gets $8 from Oregon Lottery After Dogs Ate Winning Ticket: 'My Husband Thought It Was Hilarious'
A couple in Oregon is now $8 richer after a lottery ticket their dogs got their paws on turned out to be a winner. Although state lottery officials have seen "tickets in many different states," even they had never seen one get torn up by two Alaskan Klee Kias, according to a release from the Oregon Lottery.
Lottery winner picks up huge jackpot after copying her boyfriend’s advice when he won big
A LUCKY lottery winner has their boyfriend to thank for grabbing a huge jackpot. A 38-year-old Windsor Mill resident recently won over $27,792 from the Maryland Lottery's Racetrax horse racing virtual game. The woman credited her success to some advice she received from her boyfriend before playing the game. She...
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man thought that he was out of luck when he saw a $272,829 lottery jackpot hit -- then realized that he had just bought the winning ticket. Pernell Shoulars Jr., 44, of Fayetteville purchased the ticket at a local gas station last Friday, and when he saw the jackpot come up, he thought that it had been won already.
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
Elderly dog missing for two months discovered by explorers in 22-mile Missouri cave system
An elderly dog who had been missing for two months was unexpectedly found by cave explorers in Missouri.Rick Haley said he found the dog along with fellow cave explorer (also known as a “spelunker”) Gerry Keene while exploring a cave system in Perry County, Missouri, last week.The Tom Moore Cave system where the dog “Abby” was found is located between Brewer and Perryville, Missouri, and is the second longest cave system in the state at more than 22 miles long, Fox2 reported.Mr Haley told his Facebook followers in a post on Thursday: “Here’s a feel good story of survival....
Missouri cavers rescue dog stranded for nearly two months
Cavers discovered Abby about 500ft below while exploring the Berome Moore cave system
33-Year-Old Man Celebrating Second Wedding Anniversary Wins $100K Lottery
One North Carolina couple received an anniversary gift that likely won't be topped anytime soon. Kenneth Smith and his wife were celebrating their second wedding anniversary at a beach with loved ones when one of Smith's friends suggested he buy a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from Calabash Food and Fuel, according to the NC Education Lottery.
