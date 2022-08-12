ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Five-star Mookie Cook re-commits to Oregon, discusses decision

By Joe Tipton about 5 hours
Mookie Cook / Credit: Dan Fritz

2023 Consensus five-star Mookie Cook has re-committed to Oregon, he told On3.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward of Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep de-committed from the Ducks in late June.

Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arizona, and Duke were amongst the programs that poked around once Cook’s recruitment was back open, but never turning into anything substantial. Cook did not take any additional college visits either.

The moment Cook de-committed from Oregon, the G-League Ignite was pinned as the favorite to land him. Rod Strickland, the former G-League Ignite director, was the lead on Cook’s recruitment to the professional pathway. Coincidentally, the same day Mookie Cook de-committed from Oregon, Strickland accepted the head coaching job at Long Island University (LIU).

As the pro route drifted out of sight, Cook’s eye’s turned back to Oregon, his initial choice.

Cook discusses his decision to return to the Ducks

Cook, a Portland native, says Oregon is the place he knew he always wanted to be.

“Honestly, I’ve always truly loved Oregon in my heart,” Cook said to On3. “At the end of the day, I always knew I wanted to be there. I’ve always had a great relationship with the coaches. So truthfully, I just always knew deep down in my heart that that was home and I wanted to be there.”

Now that Cook has verbally committed to the Ducks once again — this time for good — he has a couple of things he’s most excited for.

“I’m most excited to play with Kwame Evans and Jackson (Shelstad). Those are two great players and honestly the whole team. I just can’t wait to be there and see what other guys we got and just win. That’s the main thing. I just want to win. I can’t wait to be able to represent that Oregon, especially as a Portland native, it just feels dope.”

“Mookie Cook has all the tools. At 6-foot-8 he has the positional size. The broad shoulders and long arms showcase a projectable frame. Cook is a functional athlete and he has a smooth release on his jump shot with range. The question mark with Cook is his consistency. He seems to get lost in the shuffle a good amount, not imposing his will on the flow of the game. Cook has a tendency to settle for jump shots. He has the dimensions and physical traits to be a good team defender. This upcoming summer will be a big one in the development of Cook figuring out who and what he is as a prospect and player. The tools are there, the upside is still immense.”

– Jamie Shaw, On3 National Recruiting Analyst

Cook ranks as the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 small forward and the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona.

