New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery

Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Behind the Band Name: Korn

On our end of things, we’ve been brushing up on our nu metal bands: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Linkin Park, and of course, Korn. Nu metal as we know it today first emerged in the mid-1990s being heavily syncopated, based on guitar riffs, and featuring angry and/or nihilistic lyrics. (Feeling like a freak on a leash, anyone?). Further, the vocals of nu metal were partially inspired by the Golden age of hip-hop as metal borrowed its more rhythmic way of presenting verses.
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US

A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs

It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark

Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
