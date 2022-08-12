Read full article on original website
Related
Megadeth’s killer new song Soldier On! is the soundtrack to the world marching into the mouth of hell
Megadeth drop the latest new track from upcoming album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
RELATED PEOPLE
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time
Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Ozzy Osbourne, 73, Returns To Stage For 1st Performance 2 Months After Grueling Back Surgery
Nearly two months after getting major neck and back surgery, Ozzy Osbourne, 73, made his first on-stage appearance on Monday, August 8. The legendary rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi, 74. Ozzy put on an incredible performance with Tony that made the crowd go absolutely wild. Yep, Ozzy’s back!
Behind the Band Name: Korn
On our end of things, we’ve been brushing up on our nu metal bands: Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Linkin Park, and of course, Korn. Nu metal as we know it today first emerged in the mid-1990s being heavily syncopated, based on guitar riffs, and featuring angry and/or nihilistic lyrics. (Feeling like a freak on a leash, anyone?). Further, the vocals of nu metal were partially inspired by the Golden age of hip-hop as metal borrowed its more rhythmic way of presenting verses.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Health Status Declining or Not? Singer Has Shocking Move To Prove He's OK
Ozzy Osbourne is ready to make a shocking move to prove that he is well and healthy after worrying his fans about his status. The past months have been tough ones for Osbourne as he had been hit with health issues again. This made fans think about whether he would still be able to perform after the surgery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Lost His Prized Guitar but Found It 20 Years Later With Another Famous Guitarist
Aerosmith's Joe Perry is known for his amazing guitar skills, but the musician once had to part ways with a favorite instrument.
NME
A giant inflatable Ozzy Osbourne is “touring” the US
A giant inflatable caricature of Ozzy Osbourne, which first debuted at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, has “embarked” on a “tour” of the US to promote the iconic rocker’s forthcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. The ultra-sized Ozzy measures in at 25...
Watch Out! There May Be a 25-Foot Inflatable Ozzy Osbourne Right Behind You
As the legendary hard rock singer Ozzy Osbourne prepares for the release of his latest LP, Patient Number 9, he’s enlisting the help of a friend to aid in the promotion. The friend? A 25-foot inflatable version of himself, of course. The giant blow-up frontman is embarking on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs
It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Reportedly Divorced His Wife of 25 Years
Metallica’s James Hetfield and his wife Francesa reportedly divorced earlier this year. The couple had been married for over two decades. As TMZ wrote, James filed for divorce in a Colorada court, but the separation was never reported. The two managed to keep the news out of the headlines as they came to a settlement.
Comments / 0