ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

NC judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse

By Emma Withrow
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq8Xu_0hF7V8Id00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Mecklenburg County judge’s campaign for re-election might’ve just taken a turn for the worse. New Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

The incident report says a woman was driving a delivery truck and trying to get into the courthouse garage on July 19.

The report indicates it was taking a while to arrive, so Judge Best tried to go around the truck in her white Porsche SUV. Best allegedly scraped the side of her Porsche, got out of her car and the altercation between her and the driver began.

The incident report also states when Gunter tried to take a photo of Best’s license plate, Best slapped the phone out of her hand. Best is running for superior court judge in Mecklenburg County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iz0aP_0hF7V8Id00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqQXA_0hF7V8Id00

Dr. Susan Roberts, a Political Science Professor at Davidson College says this type of incident won’t fair well for best’s campaign.

“I think this incident will make all the difference in the race that she’s running because you want to think that someone running for judicial appointment has a judicial temperament and some of the allegations of swatting someone’s phone out of their hand or pushing them back. It’s obvious that no one was going anywhere,” Roberts said.

The incident report also says Best admitted to forcibly moving the woman back.

Dock-Incident-7-19-2022_7-26-2022_15-49-45 Download

Republican Representative Jeffrey McNeely thinks voters need to take a closer look at this incident when they’re making their decision on Election Day.

“I think the voters need to understand that this might be a repetitive behavior that needs to be made sure it’s not put in office,” McNeely said.

McNeely said he believes the General Assembly does have the power to impeach Best, but it would take a group of local lawmakers to make the first steps into getting that process moving.

WJZY reached out to Judge Kimberly Best’s campaign for comment but did not hear back.

According to the report, the delivery does not want to press charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 8

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
ncdps.gov

Final Judgement Ordered in Rowan County Nuisance Case

After years of disturbances and a long history of drug violations, a recent murder and numerous calls to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, this community should soon see long awaited changes. On Thursday, August 11, Superior Court Judge Tim Gould signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

NC prosecutor dismisses murder count in student’s death

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed on Friday the charge against Mark Bradley Carver, 54, of Belmont, saying in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Politics Courts#Politics State#Superior Court#Davidson College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

More than 9,000 Clover, S.C. students heading back to class

Car strikes utility pole, closing part of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte. The closure came after a call hit a utility pole in the area of North Tryon Street and Barton Creek Drive. Clear bags part of safety changes at Lancaster County Schools for 2022-23 school year. Updated: 6...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy