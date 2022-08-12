ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Smith
The Independent

Two dead after aircraft crashes into lake on Arizona-Utah border

Two people are dead and five more injured after a small aircraft crashed into a lake on the border between Arizona and Utah on Saturday, authorities say.The Cessna 207 carrying a pilot and six passengers reported an engine problem shortly before the plane plunged into Lake Powell National Park near the small Arizona city of Page at around 5.30pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Two passengers died, three suffered serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, according to authorities.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.The plane became submerged in the lake after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldendoodle#Flyers#Police#Campland#Chanco
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
UTAH STATE
Phone Arena

Why the cellphone camera has become the latest tool for thieves

You might think that you have all of the odds and ends you keep in your car protected from prying eyes thanks to the tint that you have covering the windows of your vehicle. But according to Memphis television station WREG, anyone with a cellphone can see right through the darkest tint by opening the camera on the device and putting the lens right up to the tinted window.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
One Green Planet

Pup Who Lost Half Her Muzzle From Gunshot Wound Finally Gets Adopted!

This Jack Russell terrier/retriever mix who lost half of her muzzle to a gunshot wound finally gets adopted from a shelter in Kentucky. After surviving a gunshot in 2018, Nona spent time at the Kentucky Humane Society while she waited to find her forever home. Just a few weeks ago, the Kentucky Humane Society posted to Facebook in search of a family for Nona, who is now five years old.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Meteor makes loud boom as it travels across Utah sky

A loud “boom” was heard across Utah after a meteor shot across the sky.The sound which is thought to have been caused by the streaking meteor was heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday morning, August 13.Scott Boekweg’s home security footage captured the meteor’s loud boom echoing as it travelled over Salt Lake City.Snowbasin Resort’s web cam captured the moment the fast moving meteoroids soared over the Utah mountains, leaving a trail of light behind it.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceBristol Balloon Fiesta: Dozens of hot air balloons fill sky as they take flightHot air balloons take part in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta
UTAH STATE
UPI News

Cow flees from authorities on Alabama highway

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Travelers on an Alabama highway were slowed by an unusual traffic hazard: a loose cow fleeing from an animal control vehicle. Alison Collins posted a video to Twitter showing the cow being pursued by authorities Wednesday morning on Interstate 65, near Cullman. The video shows the...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy