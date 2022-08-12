ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

How a Notre Dame defensive lineman embraces a ‘killer mindset’

By Tyler Horka about 7 hours
Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola is ready for a solid fifth-year senior season. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame is stacked at defensive line in 2022. Justin Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey's backup, is as confident as ever in the group.

