Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Man shot, killed on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
KCTV 5
KC police trying to identify suspect, vehicle following fatal crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and vehicle following a fatal crash that happened Friday. Few details were provided about the crash, other than it happened in the area of Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12. The...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
KCTV 5
7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing, endangered 60-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered. According to the Kansas City Police Department, Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday leaving the 8300 block of Wabash Ave. on foot. He was wearing a white...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 100th homicide of 2022. Two people were shot just before 10 a.m. on Saturday at a BP Gas Station on Independence Avenue near Maple Boulevard. A female victim was declared dead at the scene. A man was...
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Comments / 0