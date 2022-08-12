ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

KCTV 5

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
KCTV 5

7th teen charged in connection with fatal shooting at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A seventh teen has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an Olathe Park in May. According court documents, the teen is 17 years old and is from Kansas City, Missouri. He has been charged with first-degree murder. During...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for missing, endangered 60-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered. According to the Kansas City Police Department, Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday leaving the 8300 block of Wabash Ave. on foot. He was wearing a white...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 100th homicide of 2022. Two people were shot just before 10 a.m. on Saturday at a BP Gas Station on Independence Avenue near Maple Boulevard. A female victim was declared dead at the scene. A man was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...

