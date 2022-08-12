Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO