AZFamily
3 family members arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three family members are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say they were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.
AZFamily
Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet. Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases
This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe; search is on for the gunman
Make-A-Wish surprises a child diagnosed with leukemia with a new backyard. Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good. Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in graphic design. On Your Side talks how to avoid loan scams in latest...
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a lockdown at an elementary school says the officer's account of what happened isn't correct. Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces...
KGUN 9
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
Parents arrested and tased after attempting to get into an Arizona elementary school under lockdown due to report that a man with a gun tried to open a locked door, police say
Three parents in Arizona were arrested after being confrontational with police officers in an attempt to enter their children's school during a lockdown.
ABC 15 News
One detained after man was stabbed, killed in Mesa
MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has detained one person after a man was stabbed and killed in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Officials say deputies responded to a possible stabbing or shooting call near University Drive and Hawes Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed.
One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road
One person is dead and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a home near SR 143 and McDowell Road.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
AZFamily
Actor Troy Kotsur’s car stolen after Mesa’s mayor gave him the Keys to the City
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department confirmed Monday morning that the car of Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur was stolen over the weekend, just days after being given Keys to the City. Mesa police say that Kotsur’s car was stolen and returned on Saturday after officers quickly...
Man in custody after Mesa Police say he ran over a man, killing him
A man is in custody after he allegedly ran over another man with his car and stomped on him Friday near Main Street and Ellsworth Road in Mesa.
AOL Corp
Ariz. parents arrested, tased during school lockdown
PHOENIX – Three Arizona parents were arrested Friday after scuffling with law enforcement as they tried to get into an elementary school to pick up and protect" their children during a school lockdown, police said. Thompson Ranch Elementary School in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage was locked down...
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
AZFamily
Man accused of murder after ‘violently’ running over another man, stomping on his head in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing murder charges after police say he used his car to run over to kill an acquaintance who said he could no longer park at his home. The Mesa Police Department said that John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running that man near Main and 64th streets just after noontime on Friday.
AZFamily
3 parents arrested after reports of armed man who tried to enter El Mirage elementary school
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
AZFamily
Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured
In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who...
