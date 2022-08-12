ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged by Duplin County deputies with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say...
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
Report: Durham police response times are worsening from previous year

Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report recently released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. The report shows the city's average response time was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, while the target time is 5 minutes and 48 seconds. The report also notes that calls for service are up 10% from January to June this year when compared to the same time frame last year.
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Police investigate Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
