Pleasant Grove, AL

Two-A-Days: Pleasant Grove Spartans

By Taylor Kauffman
 3 days ago

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Pleasant Grove Spartans are coming off a 13-1 season where they were undefeated until they lost in the 5A State Championship. That was the third-straight year the Spartans made it to the championship and didn’t take home the title.

This year’s team hopes to make it back to the title game this season, but head coach Darrell LeBeaux tells his team that doesn’t happen without putting in the work.

“Every year things change. Even being blessed to play in the last three state championships. Each of those teams was different,” LeBeaux said. “This team is different, so they’re going to have to figure out who they’re going to be and how they’re going to be. I have senior meetings every Wednesday to get them to understand, we’re going to go as far as you guys go. You lead us to where you want to go and we’re going to go as far as you take us.”

Pleasant Grove opens the season with Paul W.  Bryant on August 19th.

