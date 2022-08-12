ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kirk Cousins ruled out for preseason opener after testing positive for COVID-19

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news on Friday, and unfortunately, it’s another instance of COVID-19.

Kirk Cousins was sent home on Thursday due to an unspecified illness. At the time, head coach Kevin O’Connell was very non-specific about the illness, stating that they would know more later in the week.

They finally got their answer, and it wasn’t what they were hoping for. The team announced that the 11th-year veteran tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Thankfully for both Cousins and the Vikings, his symptoms are mild. He will, however, miss some practice and will not be at the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Our best to Cousins, who hopefully has a speedy recovery.

