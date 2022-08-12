Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all
DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel and DC fans are pitting Zatanna against Scarlet Witch
A Twitter thread has made comic book fans argue over two of the greatest superheroines of all time, Zatanna and Scarlet Witch. Writer Gail Simone started the discussion about the Marvel and DC magicians when she tweeted “Zatanna >>> Wanda I’m sorry but you know it’s true. #Zatanna.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
First wave of ‘She-Hulk’ reactions praise a comedic breath of fresh air for the MCU
As tends to be the case with every Marvel Cinematic Universe project, this week’s debuting Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been riding a wave of buzz and momentum, although not all of it has been of the wholly enthusiastic and unanimously positive variety. Some fans are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who died in the ‘Westworld’ season 4 finale – and who could reappear in season 5?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Westworld season 4, episode 8, “Que Será, Será.“. Westworld season four has come to an apocalyptic end and multiple characters have met their demise. It’s been over two years since season three of HBO’s sci-fi drama, and a lot has changed for hosts and humans alike. Season four takes place seven years after audiences last saw them, and then makes another jump 23 years into an even more dystopic future. One thing that has stayed consistent throughout is the show’s high body count.
wegotthiscovered.com
The internet has a field day after the average CW viewer is revealed to be 58 years old
The CW just can’t seem to escape being the butt of jokes after it was revealed that the average viewer of the network is 58 years old, in spite of many of their shows being geared toward 18-to-34-year-olds. With DC shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl — collectively...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
wegotthiscovered.com
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
wegotthiscovered.com
Tatiana Maslany explains the challenges of becoming She-Hulk
Becoming a green, jacked-up, double-the-size version of yourself can’t be easy, but Tatiana Maslany has taken the challenge in stride for her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In an interview with TVLine, the Canadian actress, best known for...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Tatiana Maslany rocks a skin-tight leather look on ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ green carpet
The red – well in this case, green – carpet was rolled out for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the stars of Marvel’s newest show step out to celebrate the upcoming release of the show on Disney Plus. The show, its release only a few days away, centers on Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, who stunned in quite the jaw-dropping number at the launch event in Hollywood.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance
Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities?’ Release date, cast, writers, and more
Writer and director Guillermo del Toro’s newest project is arriving soon, just in time for Halloween. But what is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? A first look at the series has been released, which promises to be all things spooky, horrifying, and very much on brand for Guillermo del Toro, who directed Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, and The Shape of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Ruffalo is confident ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will top ‘Endgame’
Thanks to the complicated rights issues surrounding the character, Mark Ruffalo is without a doubt the highest-profile Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran that’s yet to headline their own solo project, but based on his most recent comments on his future, the actor is more than happy to stick around until Avengers: Secret Wars rolls around.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’: What secret deal did Dream strike with the young William Shakespeare?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Sandman. Netflix’s The Sandman, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic book series of the same name, introduces many characters throughout its ten episodes — some are purely fictional and some have their existence rooted in mythology. But the sixth episode of the series introduces a character whose name anyone would recognize, even if they are not that into mythology or aren’t ardent fans of the Sandman comic books. The reason? Well, this person has been plucked from the pages of the real world’s history — William Shakespeare, the gifted playwright who has been cleverly molded into the fantastical tale of Dream.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star more than open to Avengers and A-Force membership
When the first casting calls were being put out for the project that would eventually become She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was reportedly mentioned that Jennifer Walters would eventually become a member of the Avengers. Of course, this was well before Tatiana Maslany was cast in the title role, so...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ star explains the difficulties of getting back into character as Esther
Isabelle Fuhrman is set to reprise her role as the chilling and murderous Esther in Orphan: First Kill, the prequel to the 2009 psychological horror, and is sharing just how difficult it was getting into the role 13 years later. In a chat with Movie Web, the Orphan actress explained...
wegotthiscovered.com
The Dwayne Johnson movie fans hate most above all surges on streaming
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy in admitting he makes movies almost exclusively and explicitly for his fans, which is why so many of his projects are cut from a remarkably similar cloth. In fact, it’s been almost a decade since he appeared in a relatively straightforward drama, but the response to 2013’s Empire State indicates that it might be a while before we see him in the genre again.
Comments / 0