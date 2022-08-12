Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told Channel 2 they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.
Police release video of 4 people of interest in death of man shot outside popular Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of four people of interest after a man was shot to death over a parking space outside a popular Atlanta restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 30-year-old Joseph London Smith was shot outside the...
Cell phone video shows chaos after quadruple shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex. One person was killed and three others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Witness to fatal stabbing on MLK Drive follows suspect and shoots them, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are saying that two violent crime scenes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related. They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Clayton County apartment complex leaves teen dead, 3 people injured
Clayton County police reported that a shooting at an apartment complex left a teen dead and three others injured. One of the men caught in the action and injured spoke out about the moments that occurred.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cobb County woman accused of setting home on fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been arrested for arson after investigators said she set a home on fire in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit said an arrest warrant was obtained on Friday for Elizabeth Anne Shepherd, 46. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Funeral held for Former Police Chief Jimmy Callaway
Loved ones held a funeral for Former Police Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway. He joined Morrow's police force in 2016 and served as chief from 2016-2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car
ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car. The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Investigators learned that an...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
Mattie’s Call issued for 15-year-old girl that went missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 15-year-old girl out of Riverdale, Georgia. Police are asking for your help in locating Tiffany Smith. Police said Smith has bi-polar/schizophrenia disorder. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Comments / 0