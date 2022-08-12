Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather | Rain still possible through the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a very active Friday with the monsoon, things have died down a bit today. Storms seem to be favored for areas north and east of the Phoenix metro area, but we are watching for outflows from activity moving into the lower deserts and possibly across Pinal or Maricopa County this evening. This could bring blowing dust, heavy rain, and strong winds.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-14-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday afternoon. A Flood Watch was put into effect for areas of the Valley, some lasting through 11 p.m. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
VIDEOS: Monsoon storms cause heavy flooding near the Loop 101 and Cactus Road
A monsoon storm is hitting the East Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances continuing through the evening.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Around 1,000 without power after heavy rain in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parts of the East Valley and Pinal County are being hit by rain and wind on Friday afternoon. As of Friday night, power has been restored in some areas, but around 1,000 people still don’t have power. 14 APS outage were reported in metro Phoenix, which is affecting over 1,000 residents. SRP also reported dozens of outages in the Phoenix area and the East Valley.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Powerful storm batters parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale
Friday saw a day of severe weather in parts of the Phoenix area, as a powerful monsoon storm brought flooding and blowing dust to parts of the Valley. We have team coverage on the weather.
New stretch of State Route 24 now open along Maricopa-Pinal County line
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — Drivers commuting along the border between Maricopa and Pinal counties received welcome news on Thursday, as the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed work to extend State Route 24 was complete.
AZFamily
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
AZFamily
Severe weather cancels, delays flights at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wind and dust were an issue for people flying through Phoenix Friday evening. There was a ground stop for flights coming and going in the late afternoon. Viewers sent us pictures of the dust storm moving towards Sky Harbor Airport. Our weather team says wind gusts...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Boy Dead, 5 Injured in Rollover Accident on Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 15, 2022) – Thursday night, a 13-year-old boy was killed and multiple were hurt in a rollover accident on Interstate 17. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., near Union Hills Drive on August 11th. According to police, the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost...
fox10phoenix.com
Camelback Mountain hiker falls 10 feet while headed down the trail, fire department says
PHOENIX - A hiker fell nearly a dozen feet while heading back down a trail on Camelback Mountain on Aug. 13, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The 29-year-old hiker reportedly fell 10 feet while making their way down from Echo Canyon Trail around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from rescue crews...
East Valley Tribune
Not everyone happy with $5.4M airport grant
A recently awarded $5.4 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will increase efficiency for planes waiting to take off at Scottsdale Airport, airport officials say. The grants will provide funding to construct an aircraft runup area, reconstruct a portion of the taxiway and taxiway connectors up to current FAA...
AZFamily
13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says two SUVs were involved in the wreck just before...
L.A. Weekly
David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
