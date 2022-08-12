Read full article on original website
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles make appearance at Alamance Pigskin Preview
On the afternoon of Thursday, August 11, each of the high school football teams in Alamance County were represented at the 28th annual Alamance County high school football press conference, held at St. Mark’s Church in Elon. Hosted by sponsors The Maverick (95.1 FM and 94.3 FM “Everything Country”)...
Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
Lexington, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Southwestern Randolph High School soccer team will have a game with Central Davidson High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Southwestern Randolph High SchoolCentral Davidson High School.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: George Washington Eagles
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nehemiah Cabell is only a sophomore but he’s about to step into the starting quarterback position for George Washington-Danville. “Just wanna show that everyone is here to compete and we’re a winning organization. Just show that just because we have new players and a new team, new coaches, we’re a different team,” Cabell said. “I feel great. I think I was born for this. Can’t wait for my time to shine and here it is.”
tarheelblog.com
UNC set to host “HBCU Celebration Game” against Florida A&M in Week Zero
UNC football got a jump start on summer practice, as they are one of 16 teams that play their first game on Saturday, August 27, also known as “Week Zero.” The rest of the college football universe begins “Week One” on September 3. In honor of...
Reidsville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Dalton McMichael High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 15, 2022, 15:00:00. Dalton McMichael High SchoolRockingham County High School.
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Winning lotto ticket in NC about to expire
The lottery says the odds of matching all five white balls in a drawing are 1 in 962,598.
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
cbs17
NC native, NC Central alumn who stars in ‘P-Valley’ to appear on campus, welcome new NCCU students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina native and N.C. Central University alum who is on a hit series called “P-Valley” will appear on campus to welcome new students to the university, a news release from the school said. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Winning $300,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC jackpot
A North Carolina lottery player hit the jackpot — but hasn’t claimed the six-figure prize yet. Now, the winner has about two weeks to cash in before the lucky lottery ticket expires, officials said on Monday, Aug. 15. “Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
SPOILER! Check out these Carolina Classic Fair food vendors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale. With 40+ days until the fair, vendors...
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
NC family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young man who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. Her son Logan died on August 11 at the age of ten. FOX8 has followed Logan’s […]
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
