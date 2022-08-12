ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles make appearance at Alamance Pigskin Preview

On the afternoon of Thursday, August 11, each of the high school football teams in Alamance County were represented at the 28th annual Alamance County high school football press conference, held at St. Mark’s Church in Elon. Hosted by sponsors The Maverick (95.1 FM and 94.3 FM “Everything Country”)...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Banghart: NC State fans are 'so classless', Duke is 'more relevant'

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Courtney Banghart is not about to forget the backlash she received after referring to NC State's Reynolds Coliseum as a "small gym." On the latest episode of The Tar Heel Show podcast, the North Carolina women's basketball coach called Wolfpack fans "classless" when host George Harmer asked Banghart if she took more pleasure in defeating Duke or NC State.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews: George Washington Eagles

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nehemiah Cabell is only a sophomore but he’s about to step into the starting quarterback position for George Washington-Danville. “Just wanna show that everyone is here to compete and we’re a winning organization. Just show that just because we have new players and a new team, new coaches, we’re a different team,” Cabell said. “I feel great. I think I was born for this. Can’t wait for my time to shine and here it is.”
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

