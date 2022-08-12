ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Death Valley flooding to close roads for another week

By Zora Asberry
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6fJy_0hF7NzhV00

Some roads to Death Valley are still closed after flood water inundated the Death Valley National Park last week.

NASA released images this week showing the extent of the flooding in Death Valleys Furnace Creek, and what roads are still shut down to traffic.

The National Weather Service is referring to it as a 'thousand-year flood', meaning the chance of this happening in a given year, is only one in one-thousand.

These images released by the NASA Earth Observatory show the impact of nearly one-and-a-half inches of water.

The dark blue region shows flooding, and the light blue area shows saturated ground. That flooding has made some roads near death valley national park impassible

The hottest place on earth is currently closed to traffic, and it's not due to the sweltering heat, but flood water.

Matthew Lamar, Park Ranger with Death Valley National Park says, "It was a historic event. You know, living in Death Valley, working in Death Valley, we always get excited whenever it rains. But, the morning of that Friday, it became apparent that this was not your average rain, quickly, you were seeing water coalescing the canyon, start to flow towards the roads."

On August 5th, in just three hours, flash- floods soaked Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

That day Death Valley saw almost as much rain as it usually sees all year.

In total 1.46 six inches of rain fell, nearly breaking the single-day record of 1.47 inches back on April 15, 1988.

"It's important to understand that just because we've had this event, it doesn't mean we've met our quota and we're good for a thousand years," said Lamar.

The deluge did, however,  break the record for the most rainfall in the month of August.

These false-color images from were released from the NASA earth observatory Wednesday, via their Terra and Aqua satellites, showing just how significant the flooding was.

They compared a photo taken on July 11th with another taken on August 5th, the day of the major rain event.

Park Ranger Lamar says, "It's one of the highest 24-hour periods of rainfall ever recorded in Death Valley, and it's something that we are still assessing".

Cars sunk in the mud, debris was scattered across the National Park, and some roads were also damaged.

Now, due to the muddy mess, Highway 190 is closed-off in some parts. Because of the dangerous roads leading up to Death Valley National Park, Park Ranger Matthew Lamar is warning drivers against fully trusting navigation from their GPS.

"We've had multiple vehicles that have been led us straight by their GPS, and have gotten stuck down the back country.

Caltrans tells us the California Hwy-190 that runs through the park is open to the Western portion, but is closed from the Trona-Wildrose junction.

The partial opening allows access to Panamint Springs Resort, Father Crowley Overlook, and Lee Flat.

Additional areas won't be re-opening until August 19th as crews work to repair roads and clear debris.

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Flash flood watch posted for parts of Southern California

A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching storms for weeks that have caused...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage. In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria. After airport panic causes ‘stampede,’ Las Vegas agencies respond to criticism, arrest traveler responsible...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AccuWeather

‘Chocolate waterfall’ roars to life after summer storms

It’s taller than Niagara Falls, but to see the remote waterfall reminiscent of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” travelers need a lot of rain and a bit of luck. Sightseers in Arizona witnessed a natural phenomenon that resembled a scene out of the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but they didn’t need a golden ticket to see the breathtaking sight, just some rain and a bit of luck.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Valley#Valleys#Nasa Earth Observatory
8newsnow.com

Rain and lightning makes its way into the Las Vegas valley

Storms headed into the Las Vegas valley from the south were hitting Jean and Sloan at 4:00 p.m., Friday. While the valley remained dry Friday afternoon, storms headed north were bringing ominous clouds as the leading edge of the storm moved into Anthem. Flash flood warnings were issued along that leading edge all the way down to Primm for that storm which brought heavy rain and lightning Friday afternoon. Staying indoors is important and if you are able to safely snap any photos as the storm comes through, send them in to pix@8newsnow.com.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
news3lv.com

Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy