Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #40
THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel’s magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with—namely, herself. But if Earth’s Mightiest Hero can’t solve this puzzle, she’ll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
Marvel Preview: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR—REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
GIG OF NIGHTMARES / THE SPIDER AND THE DRAGON / A SINGLE THREAD / MINI MARVELS. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!. Written by: Dan Slott, Mallory Rosenthal, Ramzee, Chris Giarrusso. Art by: Chris Giarrusso, Ig Guara, Paco...
DC Preview: Catwoman #46
Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can’t trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that’s her job.
DC Preview: Batman: The Knight #8
Bruce Wayne’s journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven’t gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him! The final test of the Batman begins!. Batman: The Knight #8. Writer: Chip...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2
BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN! Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits. Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?. Written by: Rodney Barnes. Art by: Georges Jeanty. Cover by: Kaare Andrews. Page Count: 28...
‘Predator’ #1 review: A new hunt begins at Marvel
The Predator makes its debut at Marvel Comics in Predator #1 by Ed Brisson, Kev Walker, and Frank D’Armata. Taking readers into the near future and alien worlds, Predator takes its time building out its lead character rather than jumping straight into a gore fest – but that’s not to say it skimps on the action.
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
Marvel Preview: X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
AN “X” CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES! When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it’s up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…
DC Preview: Black Adam #3
Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.
DC Preview: Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4
Young Justice against the world! The fake reality that Superboy, Impulse, and Robin are trapped in has completely turned against them, sending the full force of the JLA and the Titans they grew up with against them. It will take all of their combined might to fight through this onslaught and find out who is responsible for their imprisonment. Meanwhile, Wonder Girl, Arrowette, and Red Tornado head to San Francisco’s Titans Island in search of assistance, but all they find are bad memories.
DC Preview: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #6
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!
EXCLUSIVE AHOY Preview: Justice Warriors #3
Courtesy of AHOY Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the preview for Justice Warriors #3. Set for release next week on August 17th, it’s a series AIPT has rather liked as it mixes satire, cops, and comedy well. For more on this series, don’t miss our interview with the creators!...
‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review
Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
DC Preview: Duo #4
The only thing worse than being hunted by gods is catching the attention of ambitious human scientists! When the mysterious Dr. Tinker hears about David and Kelly’s incredible regenerative powers, he moves to make the technology his own by any means necessary…even if it means dissecting them for it!
DC Previe: The Flash #785
Just when the speedsters seem to have snapped Barry out of Pariah’s clutches, Wallace seems to be falling in…and the creator of Barry’s mind prisons isn’t about to let the team of speedsters just run off. And even if they could, where exactly would they run to…? The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline races to its conclusion!
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0