ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamworth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

State project gives robotic cat to woman after losing pet

AIKEN, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WRDW/WKRC) - A robotic cat named Lisa is providing comfort to an elderly woman in South Carolina. It is part of a state project aimed at helping people who are socially isolated. Linda Williams has a new friend. "She makes me feel good,” Williams said. She...
PETS
WKRC

Lucky man wins lottery twice in one month

MILLSBORO, Del. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Winning the lottery once is lucky enough, but twice seems too good to be true. Yet, that's the reality for one Delaware man. Duane Ketterman is enjoying his second win in about a month -- this one to the tune of more than $30,000. This...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy